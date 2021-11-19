During the month of November, we reach the end of the Church’s yearly calendar. One of the key thoughts during this time, especially on the Last Sunday of the Church Year, (I like the old name for it: The Sunday of the Fulfillment) is that, because Christ’s Return is sure, and is coming at a time not revealed to us, we are to Watch. Be ready in faithful, joyful anticipation.
Perhaps among us Lutherans, there is no more highly favored hymn for this time than Philipp Nicolai’s Wake, Awake, For Night is Flying.
Nicolai was the pastor in Unna, Westphalia, in the 1590’s. In 1597, the bubonic plague struck Unna, and there was great suffering and death all around. In this context, he wrote this hymn of heart-bursting joy, confidence, and peace. He described it himself as “a spiritual bridal hymn of the believing soul concerning Jesus Christ, her heavenly bridegroom,” and, indeed, it became a favorite marriage hymn in Germany. It’s used in Lutheran weddings, somewhat, here in America, as well.
Clearly, Nicolai draws upon the parable of the 10 virgins in Matthew 25:1-13—the historic Gospel lesson for the Last Sunday of the Church Year. In addition, there are references to Revelation 19: 6-9, chapter 21 in general, especially verse 21, 22:20; also to 1 st Corinthians 2:9, Ezekiel 3:17, and Isaiah 52:8.
(No space to quote them all here. You look these up. Perhaps, use this list for your own devotions during the next several days—before and after the Sunday of the Fulfillment—the 21 st this year.)
Some may mistakenly view this sort of “heavenly vision” of the future as a poor, deceitful way to deal with the troubles of the present. “The opiate of the people,” as one man said. On the contrary, Christ Himself teaches us to rejoice in the absolute certainty that “eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love Him,” that certainty which He has provided through His body crucified and blood shed on the cross for our forgiveness, even as He is risen from the dead as our own Firstfruits. Precisely because of this Blessed Hope, we have strength to endure every evil that comes our way, and to carry on with our holy vocations, through which our Lord really does, according to His wisdom, alleviate much suffering and injustice even in this age.
Speaking of the Body and the Blood, here’s one more interesting detail. Nicolai’s other great hymn, “O Morning Star, How Fair and Bright”, with its references to the Lord’s Supper (especially when one examines the original German), when printed out line-by-line, has been shown to actually take the shape of a chalice. Now look at this one, Wake, Awake (st. 2):
Zion hears the watchmen singing,
And all her heart with joy is springing,
She wakes, she rises from her gloom.
For her Lord comes down all-glorious,
The Strong in grace, in truth victorious;
Her Star is risen, her Light is come.
“Now come, Thou Blessed One,
Lord Jesus, God’s own Son,
Hail! Hosanna!
We enter all
The wedding hall
To eat the Supper at Thy call.”
So what do you think? Here’s one more blessedly comforting aspect of this hymn. Even though we still await His glorious Return, our Lord does “come down all-glorious, the Strong in grace, in truth victorious,” to us with Grace and Truth in the Divine Service, from the font, lectern, and pulpit, and even to the altar, and into our mouths in the Supper. And this is, after all, the foretaste and earnest of the Eternal Wedding Feast which we longingly, patiently, joyfully await.
So much more could be said about this hymn! It’s a perfect match with its bright, lively, strong melody. It’s not surprising that this hymn has been called “The King of Chorales.” What a blessed and wonderful Hope is expressed in it—the Hope that cannot disappoint, because it is the Hope that our Lord and God, Jesus, has given to us.
Now let all the heavens adore Thee,
Let saints and angels sing before Thee
With harp and cymbals’ clearest tone.
Of one pearl each shining portal,
Where, joining with the choir immortal,
We gather round Thy radiant throne.
No eye has seen the light,
No ear has heard the might
Of Thy glory;
Therefore will we
Eternally
Sing hymns of praise and joy to Thee!