COMBAT COFFEE AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER— Community veterans are invited to join the Rensselaer Library on Monday, Feb. 20 from 9:30-11 a.m. for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets.
Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie. The awesome veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company will be providing the brew as well.
Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
CREATE WITH LEGOS AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come to the Rensselaer Library on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 5-6:30 p.m. to see what you can create using Legos. Open to all ages; children under 6 require an adult to be present.
For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
FRIENDS OF RENSSELAER LIBRARY MEETING
RENSSELAER — Please support your Friends of the Library by attending its meeting on Monday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. New members are always welcome. Annual dues are only $3 for individuals and $5 for families.
LEGO BUILDING AT DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — All ages are welcome to join the DeMotte Library on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 4-5 p.m. for an hour of Lego free play. Children under 6 are required to have an adult present.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
POUR PAINTING CLASS FOR ADULTS AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come to the Rensselaer Library on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m. and create something amazing using paint and canvas. Lots of colors will be available for use and all supplies will be provided.
Please bring an apron to use to protect your clothing. Bring your own canvas if you would like to create a second piece.
For more information, please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881.
PRESCHOOL STEM AT DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Pre-schoolers are invited to join the DeMotte Library on Monday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. for a morning of exploration as they look into the wonder of arctic animals.
The program will be held in the upstairs meeting room.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
QUEST TREKKERS BOOK CLUB AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Join the DeMotte Library for Quest Trekkers on Monday, Feb. 20 from 6-7 p.m. This is our book club for grades 2-5. In this club, we will feature books that are historical, adventurous and everything in between.
For this meeting, the book Adventures of Captain Underpants by Dav Pilkey will be discussed. Books for next month’s meeting will be handed out at this time. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
STEAM WORKSHOP AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come to the Rensselaer Library on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 4-5 p.m. and explore all the STEAM kits we have available in the library. To register, please visit myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881
MARVEL TRIVIA NIGHT AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Excelsior!
Join the DeMotte Library for Marvel Trivia Night on Friday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. for Marvel Trivia Night.
Gather your friends in groups of 2-6 and come test your skills against others to see who will come out on top. One fully charged smartphone per group is all that is required. Prizes awarded to the top team. Feel free to bring any snacks or non-alcoholic beverages you like.
Registration is required and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.