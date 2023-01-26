RENSSELAER — A trip to Spain by Rensselaer Central students and a handful of chaperones will benefit from community support of a chicken noodle dinner at the high school last Saturday.
Hundreds of people attended the fundraising dinner, catered again by Sue Cook, in the high school large lecture hall and many more took advantage of the carry-out service. Funds from the event will be used to ease the cost of a planned educational trip to Spain and Portugal in 2024.
High school Spanish teacher Jan Benner said 15 students have committed to the trip, which will be the 15th time she has organized a trip overseas.
In 2022, around 20 students were accompanied by chaperones to Spain and France.
“I absolutely still love going to the same spots each time,” Benner said as she took a break from welcoming guests to the dinner last week. “You always see something new.”
This will be the first time a group will visit Portugal. Benner said the students will see two coastlines on the trip.
Worldstrides, the nation’s largest educational travel company, has set up the itinerary for the 2024 trip as well as accommodations for the roughly 25 people expected to participate.
Benner said she has only worked with Worldstrides since she began organizing the trips over 30 years ago.
The next trip will be held during spring break of the 2023-24 school year.
Among the businesses and organizations that provided funds for this year’s dinner were ConAgra Foods, Strack & Van Til, DeMotte State Bank, Donaldson Company, Wilson Industry, Farm Credit Mid-America, White Castle Bakery, Premium Waters, Inc. and Jasper County REMC.
Benner would also like to thank the RCHS custodial staff, administration, faculty and staff for their time in making the dinner and the overseas trip possible.
“We are so appreciative of the community for supporting us so well,” Benner said.