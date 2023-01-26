RENSSELAER — A trip to Spain by Rensselaer Central students and a handful of chaperones will benefit from community support of a chicken noodle dinner at the high school last Saturday.

Hundreds of people attended the fundraising dinner, catered again by Sue Cook, in the high school large lecture hall and many more took advantage of the carry-out service. Funds from the event will be used to ease the cost of a planned educational trip to Spain and Portugal in 2024.

Tags

Trending Food Videos