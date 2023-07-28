I, like many of you, was at the Jasper County Fair daily, that third week in July. The questions of every year is “Will it be super-hot or very rainy?” That seems to be a common thought for the Fair. Maybe it will be perfect in the 70’s, dry, not humid, sunny, and with a soft breeze flowing from corner to corner of our handsome fair grounds. Was it be both hot and rainy? No, it wasn’t. The soft breeze kept blowing, so life at the 99th Annual Jasper County Fair was good.
I am lucky enough to be stationed at the Pioneer Village consisting of the 1868 Quick-Walter-Hall Log Cabin, the 1874 Rosebud School, and the 1938 Parr Post Office. The log cabin was restored a few years ago with new logs and chinking.
Recently the post office has had a face lift with fresh walls, paint, cleaned 1890’s postal unit, a refresh of the old doors, and reframed artifacts. The artifacts proudly show Vera Randolph’s appointment as the Parr Postmaster, the Indianapolis story about Vera’s littlest post office, era Wanted Posters, a heater like the one used by Vera and more. The Rosebud School is the next on the list of restoration along with the Jasper County Historical Society’s Museum in Rensselaer.
If you visited the Parr Post Office, you were given a stamped postcard showing this building, plaque, and postal unit. Sending postcards was a standard tradition in the early 1900’s and in my family as I was growing up. I continue to mail postcards, especially when I travel. I purchase some along the way as memory postcards of the special places visited.
Our Parr Post Office postcard was a pictorial and a souvenir type honoring the completed Parr Post Office restoration lead by Kim DeWees and Joe Cate. Joe is the great-grandson of the first and only postmaster, Vera Randolph. Vera’s grandson, Tyke Randolph, recently visited with his wife and mother, Mildred Young, to see the building. The Randolph Family and Kim DeWees had sponsored the restoration. Thank you Randolph family.
The postcard began in Britain in the 1840’s, followed by Germany so an envelope would not be necessary. The United States printed them in the 1870’s beginning with Christmas messages with Happy New Year postcards following. Halloween postcards appear to have the most value these days with Santa Claus cards next. Other kinds of postcards are Artist’s Prints, Advertisement, Patriotic, Comic, and Sentimental postcards. Do you collect postcards when you trip? I was sad when I realized I missed Brian Capouch’s Postcard Collection at the Fair.
From the 1920’s to the 1940’s, pickle factories were along the Chicago, Indianapolis, Louisville Railroad. The Monon and Gifford Railroads stopped at Fair Oaks, Parr, Virgie, Rensselaer, Gifford, Newland and McCoysburg. The pickles ended up in the C.F. Claussen Pickle Company in Illinois.
On Sunday of the Jasper County Fair, Roger and Linda Buschman give out delicious pickles. The old tradition of fried bread may return for the 100th Anniversary of the Jasper County Fair; that is next year, 2024. The switch to pickles were to avoid those super-hot days frying the bread. Those fried bread makers were Catherine Doremire, Betty Johnson, Eunice Yeoman, and Maxine Arlic.
The Four-H and the Open Class Exhibits were such fun to see with bright ribbons secured to Lego, Furniture, Cake, Art, Posters, and more items showing success of the exhibitors. The Carnival Glass experts, art league demonstrators, knitters, checker players, and the REMC Electric History filled the Community Building.
If you are hungry, food booths and truck delight any tastebuds. I expanded my waist a bit enjoying a variety of drinks and treats. The animals are so soft, clean, contented in the fair atmosphere.
I did not visit the horse area sadly, because when Kate and Anne were young, we spent many hours and overnight stays in that beautiful area.
I visited Beef Showmanship offerings, the pig and goat barns. Then, I walked around the ducks, turkeys, chickens and finally those remarkable rabbits. We cheer all the 4-H’er’s and all the remarkable Jasper County Fair Association members for orchestrating a seemingly perfect week for all.
My first question in this column was “Will it be super-hot or very rainy?” In the almost 100 years of history, the weather may have been the best ever. As I worked in the old Rosebud School House, I was a happy camper, comfortably visiting with many families and individuals. I was able to share Daisy Geary Switzer’s story from 1927 and many bits of Jasper County trivia as a resident for 55 years and as Jasper County historian. The Pioneer Village was busy with pickles and history stories given in the Quick/Walters/Hall Log Cabin by Roger and Linda Buschman, Lisa and Eleanor Black, and Sue Caldwell. The Parr Post Office volunteers giving away stamped postcards to mail were Barb Michal and Kristy Slaby, Bev and Marcia Crynes, Janett Kingman, and Sister Werner and Sister Busenbark. Thank you all who make our Jasper County Fair a winner!
Visit the Bartoo Photo Album at the Jasper County Historical Society Museum on the first and third Saturdays each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 479 N. Van Rensselaer in Rensselaer. Email jchsmuseum@gmail.com.