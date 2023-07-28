I, like many of you, was at the Jasper County Fair daily, that third week in July. The questions of every year is “Will it be super-hot or very rainy?” That seems to be a common thought for the Fair. Maybe it will be perfect in the 70’s, dry, not humid, sunny, and with a soft breeze flowing from corner to corner of our handsome fair grounds. Was it be both hot and rainy? No, it wasn’t. The soft breeze kept blowing, so life at the 99th Annual Jasper County Fair was good.

I am lucky enough to be stationed at the Pioneer Village consisting of the 1868 Quick-Walter-Hall Log Cabin, the 1874 Rosebud School, and the 1938 Parr Post Office. The log cabin was restored a few years ago with new logs and chinking.

