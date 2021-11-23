RENSSELAER — Bill Luttrell is ready to break out on his own.
After working as a mechanic at other shops in the area, Luttrell and wife Amy decided to open their own business — A&B Auto Care — at the old CTS center in downtown Rensselaer.
The center was also once home to the Arihood Tire Service before it was purchased and renovated by Alan Cooper and opened as CTS in the early 2010s.
A&B Auto Care will perform all types of service to vehicles, including tire repair, oil service and minor and major engine repair. The business features master certified and L1 certified mechanics.
Luttrell, who is a former employee of CTS and Cooper’s Tires and Service (now Wonderland Tire) near the I-65 interchange, is a first-time business owner.
“In 2001, I opened a shop for about three months with my cousin,” Bill said. “Mostly, I’ve been working up north. The option to take over in town came open and I decided to take it.”
A&B Auto Care is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.