RENSSELAER — The historically informative Memories Alive program will be held this Saturday, Sept. 17 at Weston Cemetery, with eight new local figures to be performed by actors.
The day will begin at 11 a.m. with a seated performance at the Hall Shelter at Brookside Park. For those who would enjoy visiting the gravesites of this year’s lineup, a Walk Around Weston performance will be held at 2 p.m.
Performances last over an hour and tickets can be purchased for $10 at the Willow Switch in downtown Rensselaer or at Brown’s Garden and Floral. They can also be purchased online at Eventbrite.
Memories Alive is in its fifth year. It is being sponsored by Beaver & Beaver Attorneys at Law, eMbers, Rensselaer Monument, Steinke Funeral Home, Jasper County REMC, Alliance Bank, Jasper Newton Foundation and the Jasper County Tourism Commission.
Here is a look at the lives to be celebrated this year:
Bessie Tillman (1885-1913) was the first librarian for Rensselaer’s new Carnegie Library. She left Rensselaer in 1910 when her husband got a job teaching in Lebanon and then moved to Hammond when her husband got a job there. She was killed in Hammond by a runaway team of horses. One newspaper account says that she saved two young children from the horses.
Edward D. Rhoades (1854-1933) was for many years active in Rensselaer’s economic and civil life. Before he established his own hardware store, he worked for several other early Rensselaer merchants. He held several town and city offices and served a term as Postmaster. He founded the Rensselaer Fire Department and organized the improvement of Weston Cemetery.
Frank E. Babcock (1863-1937) was for many years the editor of the Jasper County Democrat, which published twice a week. He intensely disliked Abraham Halleck when Halleck was a County Commissioner. Before and after his newspaper career, he made tombstones.
Lilian Fendig (1913-1985) was born in London, England. During WWII she met Ralph Fendig al a hospital where she was a volunteer and he a pharmacist. After the war, she came to the United States and married Ralph. She was a talented artist and her work received statewide recognition. The art gallery at the Carnegie Center is named after her and the summer children’s theater is named after her and her husband.
Fletcher Monnett (1838-1910) is the brother of Cordelia Monnett, who founded the Monnett School for Girls. He had considerable landholdings in Jasper County but spent many years in Evanston, managing a hotel that his sister Almira founded. When his sister Cordellia changed her will to leave her belongs to the Methodist Church, he contested the will and a mutual settlement was made.
Charlotte Hester Murray (1854-1957) was a primary school teacher before her marriage to George Murray (1857-1939), who was the owner of the Murray Department Store in Rensselaer. She was active in many civic organizations until the death of her husband, after which she moved to Indianapolis to live with her daughter. Her son, also George Murray (1896-1968), continued the family business, which closed in 1965 after 82 years.
Pauline Mossier (1891-1903) was a granddaughter of Abraham Leopold, an influential merchant and developer in early Rensselaer. Pauline died in the tragic Iroquois Theater fire in Chicago in 1903, the deadliest one-building fire in United States history.
Thomas McCoy (1805-1874) founded the bank that his son Alfred McCoy and grandson Thomas McCoy ran and that went belly up in 1904. Alfred and Thomas were among the wealthiest and most influential men in Jasper County before the bank failure. Afterwards, they were considered pariahs. Thomas served prison time for embezzlement and his house was dynamited. The name of McCoy Avenue was changed to Milroy Avenue because of the scandal. (After sitting idle for several years the house was purchased and restored by Earle Reynolds.)