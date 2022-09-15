Fendig among those honored

Well-known artist Lilian Fendig will get the Memories Alive treatment on Saturday during two performances at Brookside Park and Weston Cemetery.

RENSSELAER — The historically informative Memories Alive program will be held this Saturday, Sept. 17 at Weston Cemetery, with eight new local figures to be performed by actors.

The day will begin at 11 a.m. with a seated performance at the Hall Shelter at Brookside Park. For those who would enjoy visiting the gravesites of this year’s lineup, a Walk Around Weston performance will be held at 2 p.m.

