Today’s youth graduate into a world with fewer boundaries and greater opportunities for interactions with people from different cultural backgrounds and perspectives than ever before.
The Global Youth Citizenship SPARK Club is for youth in grades 6-12 that are looking to develop their international thinking skills, gain a sense of self, and exhibit social responsibility. The club meetings will focus on lessons organized into four phases of building cultural knowledge and skills. Those four phases include Exploring, Stretching, Challenging, and Connections.
The club will meet six times during late spring and early summer in the Community Building at the Jasper County Fairgrounds. The meetings will be an hour-long beginning at 6:30 p.m., CST. and the meeting dates are:
April 12
April 26
May 17
June 1
June 17
June 29
Enrollment in the club is limited to the first 20 youth to complete the enrollment process. To enroll in this club experience, visit the 4Honline enrollment website to join at hƩps://v2.4honline.com.
There is a $20 fee to join the Jasper County 4-H program. Enrollment in this club is free to currently enrolled 4-H members.
Youth for the Quality Care of Animals
To exhibit beef cattle, dairy cattle, swine, sheep, meat goats, dairy goats, poultry and rabbits, 4-H members must be certified through the Youth for the Quality Care of Animals. This is an annual program that can be completed via online modules or in-person trainings.
More information about YQCA is available at hƩp://yqca.org. The goals of having 4-H members complete the YQCA program include ensuring that:
• Youth will be more prepared to be ambassadors for animal agriculture in their role as youth livestock exhibitors.
• Animals from youth livestock programs are treated with the utmost care.
• 4-H members are contributing to a safe, wholesome food supply.
This course may be completed online, fee of $12, or completed in-person, fee of $3. This is an annual training and it is highly encouraged to have this completed before animal check-in at the fair to ensure you can exhibit your animal projects. (if applicable). There will be an online test out option for youth in the intermediate, senior, and young adult categories.
Those individuals wishing to test out must meet the following criteria, please read carefully:
• This is only available to youth in the first year of intermediate (age 12), senior (age 15) and young adult (age 19). There is no test-out opƟon for juniors. At the bottom of the “Course List” page are the test-out opƟons for these age levels.
• The test consists of 50 questions and requires a pass rate of 80% or better for certification.
ª If passed, the certification will last through the end of a user’s age level (intermediate – ages 12, 13 and 14; senior – ages 15, 16, 17 and 18; and young adult – ages 19, 20 and 21.)
• The intermediate and young adult test-out course will cost $36 ($12 x 3 years of certification) and the senior test-out course will cost $48 ($12 x 4 years of certification.) If passed, users will receive access to online modules that correspond with the age levels indicated above, found on the user’s “My Library” page
• Users will have one chance to take the test-out option. If they fail, they will not be provided another opportunity for that level of certification. If the youth passes, payment for the completed test-out course will be required after the certification of the test. No payment is required to attempt the test.
• Participants attempting and not passing will be prompted to take the instructor-led training or web-based training annually.
• Jasper County will be offering 3 different in person training dates with maximum of 50 attendees given the current guidelines. If those guidelines change in the upcoming months that limit may change. All attendees are required to wear a face mask/covering.
Training dates are:
• May 4 from 5:30-6:30 p.m., CST, at the Community Building, Jasper County Fairgrounds Community Building, Jasper County Fairgrounds
• June 15 from 5:30‐6:30 p.m., CST, at the Community Building, Jasper County Fairgrounds Community Building, Jasper County Fairgrounds
You must be pre-registered to attend these trainings. Any further questions can be directed to Anna Williams at 219-866-5741 or williaak@purdue.edu