RENSSELAER — Purdue Extension has created a new training program to replace Youth for the Quality Care of Animals program.
The extension office in Jasper County will no longer offer in-person YOCA classes, but will hold training classes under the new Indiana 4-H Quality Livestock Care program over the next four months at the county fairgrounds’ Community Building on the following dates:
In order to exhibit beef cattle, dairy cattle, swine, sheep, meat goals, dairy goats, poultry and rabbits, 4-H members must be certified through the Quality Livestock Care training sessions.
To register for the Quality Livestock Care sessions, got to v2.4honline.com. Log into your 4-H Online account and register for the event. It will ask you which date you will be attending. The cost of this class is $3 and must be paid, in cash, at the door of your chosen training day.
If you cannot make it to one of these dates and/or will be showing at a national show where YQCA is required, you may take the YQCA course online only. Those planing to be certified through the YOCA program must present their completion certificate to their 4-H educator.
The online YQCA class is $12.
In order to show at county and state fair, you must have a certificate from either YQCA or the Indiana Quality Livestock Care program. You will not be able to exhibit your animal(s) at the county and/or state fair without one of these certifications.
Certification must be done on an annual basis and members must be registered before attending a training session.
If you have any questions, please reach out to county educator Peyton Newman (newman84@purdue.edu) or call the Jasper County Extension Office at 219-866-5741.