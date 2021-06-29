RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Bomber Youth Basketball League is planning its first annual Summer Sizzler 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament for Saturday, July 17 at the Jasper Newton Foundation Park at 650 W. Kannal Avenue in Rensselaer.
The park is located at the old Monnet School site.
The tournament will feature 10 and under, 12 and under, 14 and under, 16 and under and 18 and under divisions for both boys and girls. There will also be an adult co-ed tournament.
Registration begins at the event at 7 a.m., CST, on July 17, with the first games to be played starting at 8 a.m.
You can also sign up on the Summer Sizzler website. Visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021_SummerSizzler_3on3 to register your team. Currently, officials have courts for eight teams per age group.
Each players must complete and return a waver form to participate.
For more information, email bomberyouthbasketball@gmail.com.
Porkburgers will be available by the Rensselaer Rotary Club and refreshments will also be available on-site.