RENSSELAER — Los Angeles native Daniel Toledo is back in Rensselaer this week.
Toledo is among three hand-picked artists commissioned to produce works of art on three walls in downtown Rensselaer.
Fresh off his first visit to South Bend last week as part of “Mural Mania,” Toledo — whose signs his artwork “Mister Toledo” — was busy spray painting an image of a Mexican couple bowing as they dance facing one another on the east wall at Ayda’s Mexican Cuisine.
The image is Toledo’s most exposed piece of work in the city. During the second phase of Mural Week two years ago, he painted a person in a green raincoat on a wall near the old Clauss Bakery building.
Toledo said he has enjoyed his second trip to Rensselaer.
“It’s nice to get away,” he said before climbing on scaffolding to resume his work. “I can relax. It gives me a chance to stay away from all that traffic (in L.A.).”
Ayda’s will have two of its walls painted as part of the fourth phase of Mural Week, with Toledo expected to complete his piece by mid-week. A wall along the alley that hugs Frida’s Grill and Breakfast at Van Rensselaer Street will also serve as a canvas for another artist.
That piece will face the Queen figure that was painted on the north end of the alley two years ago.
Toledo’s mural in South Bend was one of four commissioned by the city last week. His work of a little girl holding a jar of fireflies graces the back door of the Cloud Walking Coffee building in River Park.
Phase 4 of Mural Week, held each July over the past four summers, will feature five murals in all, including three in Rensselaer and two more in Remington.