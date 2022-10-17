Wreaths Across America

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

Hundreds of Weston Cemetery gravesites were adorned with wreaths during the local Wreaths Across America event last year.

RENSSELAER — General Van Rensselaer Chapter members and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution announced the addition of three cemetery locations in the Wreaths Across America program this fall.

Wreaths Across America will be held Saturday, Dec. 17.

