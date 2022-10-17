RENSSELAER — General Van Rensselaer Chapter members and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution announced the addition of three cemetery locations in the Wreaths Across America program this fall.
Wreaths Across America will be held Saturday, Dec. 17.
Milroy Township, Mt. Calvary Catholic and St John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Rensselaer area will be joining in the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, as an official location for 2022. This is the first year that these cemeteries will participate in this national program.
Last year, several people from the community as well as local organizations placed hundreds of wreaths on gravesites at various cemeteries in Rensselaer, including Weston Cemetery.
Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely.
This year, there will be more than 3,400 participating locations placing veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day with more than two million volunteers participating.
The goal for the General Van Rensselaer DAR is to raise enough funds to place sponsored veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest in these cemeteries, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.
For every two wreaths sponsored through the DAR’s webpage, Wreaths Across America will match a third wreath for free. Businesses and community members are asked to click the Red Sponsor Wreaths button near the top of the page: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/IN0117.
“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission all year long,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”
Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath for these cemeteries, are invited to visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/IN0117 to learn more. National Wreaths Across America Day is a free community event open to all people.
About Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.
All Wreaths Across America Day events are, non-political/religious events, open to all people. For more information, to donate or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/IN0117