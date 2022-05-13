RENSSELAER — General Van Rensselaer Chapter DAR announced the DAR Good Citizen Awards for seniors at area high schools.
The program is open to all students of the senior class and is awarded to a student with outstanding qualities of good citizenship. Congratulations from the General Van Rensselaer Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution to the following students:
• Covenant Christian High School: Kendra Zylstra
• Kankakee Valley High School: Kent Hamstra
• Rensselaer Central High School: Elizabeth Parrish
Parrish was also selected as the Chapter Good Citizen with her essay and is a finalist in the Indiana DAR Good Citizen scholarship contest.