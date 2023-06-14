RENSSELAER — Three individuals — including two men and a woman, all from Rensselaer — are facing a series of felony charges after they were involved in a man’s beating at two locations in Rensselaer on June 5.
Logan Adams, Dylan Boots and 20-year-old Annalee Atkinson were charged with kidnapping causing serious bodily injury, two counts of aggravated battery and criminal confinement causing serious bodily injury, all of which are Level 3 felonies. They also face a Level 5 charge of battery causing serious bodily injury.
Officers with the Rensselaer Police Department said they were shown videos of a male subject being battered by Adams and Boots.
The first fight occurred in a garage on the 300 block of E. Oak St. Just as the victim tried to flee, he was restrained and pulled back into the garage where he was continually struck by Adams before successfully getting away from the fight.
A second video showed a fight involving the same subjects in an apartment in the 900 block of Bmar Drive. The victim is shown being beaten again by Adams with assistance from Boots.
A female subject, later identified as Atkinson, could be heard in both videos encouraging the assault against the victim.
Both Boots and Adams can be seen in the video battering the victim at the same time. The victim was kicked in the head, causing him to lose consciousness and then kicked again after he lost consciousness.
Atkinson can be seen helping drag the victim into the hallway at the complex where he was left in an unconscious state. The victim went to a hospital in the morning and was flown to Indianapolis due to the severity of his injuries, police said.
Adams was arrested June 5 at his home on Oak Street. Boots and Atkinson left town and were not located until the following day when they returned to the apartment on Bmar. Search warrants were served at both locations where evidence from the fights was located. Additional charges of possession of marijuana (misdemeanor) and maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 felony) were also filed against Boots and Atkinson.
The investigation is ongoing and charges may be filed on others who were present at the time of the beatings.
As a reminder from RPD, all subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.