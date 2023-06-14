RENSSELAER — Three individuals — including two men and a woman, all from Rensselaer — are facing a series of felony charges after they were involved in a man’s beating at two locations in Rensselaer on June 5.

Logan Adams, Dylan Boots and 20-year-old Annalee Atkinson were charged with kidnapping causing serious bodily injury, two counts of aggravated battery and criminal confinement causing serious bodily injury, all of which are Level 3 felonies. They also face a Level 5 charge of battery causing serious bodily injury.

