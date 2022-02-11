RENSSELAER — Suspicious activity at a vacant business in Rensselaer led to the arrest of three individuals for methamphetamine possession and other charges.
Julie Nuss, 49, Skyler Kemp, 24, and Ryan Johnson, 40, all from Rensselaer, were arrested by members of the Rensselaer Police Department on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 8 in the area of College and Kannel avenues.
According to the RPD, an officer on patrol made contact with Nuss at the abandoned business, inquiring if she had permission to be inside. Johnson was later found to be in the building as well.
While speaking to Nuss, the officer noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the building. After a search of the building was granted by the business owner, both Rensselaer and Jasper County Sheriff’s officers found Kemp hiding in a bathroom.
Kemp had a warrant through White County for failure to appear at a hearing for meth possession. Kemp was found to be in possession of syringes and a small amount of meth.
During the search, police noticed suspicious activity from Johnson, and when a pat-down was performed, Johnson attempted to flee the building. He was secured a short time later.
When police searched Nuss, they found a pipe used for smoking meth in a bag she said belonged to her. Meth was also found inside her purse.
At the request of police, the Newton County drug investigator brought a K9 officer to sniff vehicles on the scene that belonged to Nuss and Johnson. The dog hit on the vehicle belonging to Johnson and officers found marijuana and meth inside when a search was conducted.
Kemp was transported to the Jasper County Jail on his outstanding warrant and charged locally with possession of meth and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies. He also faces a misdemeanor charge for possession of paraphernalia.
Nuss was charged with Level 6 felony possession of meth and paraphernalia and Johnson also faces a charge of possession of meth, a Level 6 felony, as well as possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.