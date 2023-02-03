JASPER COUNTY — The second Empowering Girls event will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Jasper County Fairgrounds.
This free event, which is open to female students ages 11-18 and their caregivers, was created to uplift and
JASPER COUNTY — The second Empowering Girls event will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Jasper County Fairgrounds.
This free event, which is open to female students ages 11-18 and their caregivers, was created to uplift and
empower young girls to be fierce and successful in a dominating world. It is scheduled to run from 1-3 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Let Your Fears Make You Fierce,” with keynote speakers to include award-winning author and national speaker Shannon Anderson and local school teacher and mom Leia Pinkerman.
Participants will learn how a healthy mind leads to a healthy body while participating in activities that they can do at home. Activities include canvas painting, manicure stations and jewelry making.
Refreshments will be served.
Register at bit.ly/EmpowerGirls2023. Sign up by Feb. 10 to receive a t-shirt. There is a $5 admission charge which will be returned at the end of the event.
