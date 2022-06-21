Having some quiet time while sitting and waiting for my husband to finish some work, I picked up the Jasper County Historical Society’s copy of the “1894 History of the Town of Remington and Vicinity. Jasper County, Ind.”
What would I find written in this brown covered book with 264 pages? It was quite interesting to read.
The vicinity means history of Carpenter and Gilboa townships and the town of Remington. James H. Royalty, writer of this history, explained this spot was his birthplace in the preface. He was present in the early days of this town as the Logansport, Peoria and Burlington Railway came through town in 1860. At that time, a town was platted.
A charming aspect of the read was that this place was called Carpenter’s Station. Royalty suggests it was named for a grove of timber one mile north of the railway’s location.
There were few inhabitants.
Mr. Jesse H. Fordyce provided the lots on his plat for equipment and a house for the railroad employees.
The railway sent a man, who was lonely and soon moved on, but a Mr. Berney Shaw was employed as agent plus control of the post office. Shaw earned $15 a month. He handled the water tank set in Carpenter’s Creek where the railroad bridge spanned the creek.
Mr. Peter Kelley, an Englishman, was in charge of the tank. Later his wife and two daughters joined him and helped with the work in pumping water for the engines. One icy night, Kelley’s wife fell into the well, but Jacob A. May and others saved her.
Another resident the author mentioned was his uncle John Jordan, who raised his five boys and a girl. Jordan’s land was where the fair resided. James Royalty, his mother, and step father moved in with Jordan. His step father was a carpenter named Jeff Miller.
Other names in those early days were Samuel Babb, Basil Hunt, Thomas Lamborn, an early school teacher, and Postmaster G.G. Thompson. It is interesting “the mail was carried on horseback to and from Rensselaer and Attica via Oxford.” An early log school was on the route near the Moses Sigo land.
As a former one room school teacher, I was interested that this log school was built of Carpenter Grove wood. The seats were smoothed split logs with stick legs. Carpenter Creek and Carpenter Grove were named allegedly for a hunter named Carpenter residing there in 1840. The myth story is that he froze to death in the grove. He is buried nearby.
According to the book written, in 1860, the town contained about 12 homes, businesses, and the railway buildings. At this time this book was written in 1894, Royalty talked with George B. Clark, a carpenter, who had the first store in 1857-58. Clark had been an active resident and built many homes.
In this early section, the author pokes fun at the mischievous boys around town. He allowed that school was only three months of the year, and the boys had time on their hands.
Other boys mentioned Henry Lewis, John Curry, Jacob A. May, James A. and William Royalty, and Frank Shaw. Were those Royalty boys James Hixson Royalty’s cousins? This group tramped through mud, waded Carpenter Creek, skated on its ice in winter, and followed the railways to Goodland and Wolcott.
In 1861, the town of Carpenter’s Station was named after a Mr. Remington, who established a general store in a warehouse in town. This fellow Remington lived in the area only a short time, and according to the book’s author had little entitlement to have any town named after him much less Remington. It is a handsome name, however.
This 1894 book continues with many names and stories. He listed topics like the schools, barber shops, restaurants, fires, churches, a Wolf and Deer Chase, card playing, hotels, newspapers, storms and more. One favorite is a baseball game on the 17th day of June 1891. Rensselaer reported in Remington at noon with nine players and meeting nine Remington players.
The Rensselaer players were all from St. Joseph’s College, and all were Native Americans residing there. Apparently a stranger was the umpire. A dispute occurred in the third inning. A fight began with none of the St. Joseph’s College team participating. Those on the Remington team were Bert Stiller, Captain, Jacob Pefley, Earnest Hart, George Allman, Dan Lyons, M.C. Mitchell, Luther Patton, Bert Crowe, and Robert Lyons. The Rensselaer nine were J. Lamoreaux, Captain, M. Auge, H. Mexene, F. Montgomer, Joe Daybird, R. Manion, G. Shelefo, Joe Pecor, and F. Starnalt.
If you have any connection to Remington from 1860 to 1894, you will find the names and places in this book. I am amazed at how much information this James Hixson Royalty collected during this period of time in his book, “History of the Town of Remington and Vicinity. Jasper County, Ind.”
