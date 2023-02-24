Jesus said that His followers would be “salt and light” in the places that most of us call our homes — where we cook and where artificial illumination is needed.
Following Jesus improves the “flavors” and ”how we see” in our families and communities. This essay introduces Salonique Adolphe, a Christian man who has devoted the past 20 years extending “salt and light” in Haiti, his native land.
In 2003, after earning the required academic credentials to operate a school, a degree from Cincinnati Christian University, Salonique returned home to found Living Water Christian Mission — a small church and a small school in Gonaives, where three of Haiti’s six voodoo sites are located. He promised God to be a “salt shaker” and a “lantern,” asking God for supplies.
Fred Green, Salonique’s “adopted father,” helped enlist a network of supporting congregations — Iroquois Valley Christian Church (Rensselaer) is one of them.
The celebration of 20 years of LWCM was held Feb. 5, 2023, at its second (larger) church: Praise with thanks to God for three churches (third is under construction), academic and vocational schools, daily meals for the pupils, competent teachers and staffs, a medical clinic, radio broadcasts, Fred Green Elementary and High School, Caribbean Christian University, and plans for an orphanage later this year.
Trusting God, plans exist to expand the Gospel mission to two adjoining departments (states), with many distributions of food, shoes, clothes, and school supplies.
Salonique announced, “God has been very busy.”
I hope you don’t think $20 is too much to send as personal recognition of 20 years of difficult (sometimes dangerous) service, “salt and light” in Haiti.
Local instructions for adding your $20 via IVCC are printed in the church’s weekly newspaper ad, or send to LWCM, Box 795, Moberly, MO 65270, or find LWCM on Facebook.
When asked, “How are you doing?” replying “Good” could help you recall the good you did by sending “$20 For 20 Years” in 2023.