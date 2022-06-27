INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police held an awards and recognition ceremony in Indianapolis on Friday, June 24.
The ceremony publicly recognizes the achievements, self-sacrifice, and accomplishments of the Indiana State Police employees from around the state.
Two local troopers from the Lafayette Post were recognized at the ceremony.
Trooper Dakota Michael was recognized as the 2021 Indiana State Police Lafayette Post Trooper of the District. The award is given annually to the trooper that personifies integrity, professionalism, and a well-rounded work ethic.
Michael was selected by the command staff at the Lafayette Post for the dedication to his job, traffic and criminal enforcement, community involvement, instructor ratings, specialty assignments, and other services provided by the officer that exceed department expectations.
In 2021, Michael had 158 Criminal arrests, 42 DUI arrests, investigated 18 crashes, and initiated 762 traffic stops. Michael has worked for the Indiana State Police for three years and is assigned to patrol primarily in Montgomery County.
Trooper Daniel Connolly received the Indiana State Police Lafayette District DUI Award for his commitment to removing impaired drivers from the Indiana roadways. In 2021, Connolly led the Lafayette Post with 60 impaired driving arrests.
Connolly exemplifies the professionalism and integrity expected of the Indiana State Police troopers. Connolly’s actions continue to make the roadways safer for the citizens of Indiana. Trooper Connolly has worked for the Indiana State Police for four years and is assigned to patrol primarily in Clinton County.
“I am very proud of the work of these troopers and all the troopers from the Lafayette Post,” stated Lt. Tom McKee, Commander of the Lafayette Post. “These troopers have earned the awards they are receiving for their dedication to protecting the communities they serve.”