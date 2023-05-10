Entertainment

Photo by Cheri Shelhart

Larry Colee Jr. and wife Elizabeth sing at the National Day of Prayer observation at the Fase Senior Center on May 4.

DeMOTTE — Thursday, May 4, was the annual National Day of Prayer, held on the first Thursday in May each year.

Jasper County Community Services hosts a program for the day at its sites. This year, they blended Remington with Rensselaer for an observance in the morning and in DeMotte in the afternoon.

Sharon Colee

Photo by Cheri Shelhart

Jasper County Community Services Executive Director Sharon Colee stands at the podium as the emcee for the National Day of Prayer event. This was the 19th year the senior centers have hosted the observance.
Pastor Randy Gann

Photo by Cheri Shelhart

Pastor Randy Gann of the New Beginnings Church in Parr gives the opening prayer.
Pastor Ken Patrick

Pastor Ken Patrick of the Full Gospel Tabernacle in Wheatfield speaks to the group gathered at the Fase Center before giving the mid-day prayer.
Guest speaker

Photo by Cheri Shelhart

Pastor Frank McClure of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hebron is the guest speaker at this year’s National Day of Prayer held at the Fase Senior Center in DeMotte on May 4.
Closing prayer

Pastor Bill Taylor of the Virgie Christian Church gives the closing prayer to end the National Day of Prayer event in DeMotte.

