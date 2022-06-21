The Jasper Newton Foundation and the Community Foundation of White County are honored to announce the opening of the Aaron Jackson Memorial Fund at both of their county foundations.
Friends and family of Aaron Robert Jackson established funds in both White County and Jasper County to benefit local nonprofits that would honor the memory of Aaron and all the things he loved.
Aaron R. Jackson passed away on April 23, 2021, way too soon for all the life he had to live. He was a graduate of Rensselaer Central High School in 2010.
In 2012, the Jacksons had purchased the old Corner Pub in Brookston, Indiana. After a lot of blood, sweat and tears over the next 5 ½ years, Jackson Street Pub came to be a reality in December of 2017.
For the next 3 ½ years, Aaron would put together a team that appreciated his drive for excellence and would often refer to him affectionately as “Boss Man.”
Friends and family knew him well for his sense of humor and love of sporting and the outdoors. He will be remembered for his kind heart, generosity, and ability to make you smile. He truly enjoyed running the Pub and providing a place for his customers to enjoy themselves.
Friends of Aaron Jackson organized a golf outing fundraiser to celebrate his life in 2021. The proceeds from that event have been donated to the Community Foundations in White and Jasper County to support local nonprofit organizations that provide gun safety training to youth, financial education, entrepreneurship skills, youth programs, and the trades training in local schools. They hope to host this event and contribute to the funds in each county to share the legacy of Aaron through giving back.
Donations from the inaugural outing have been distributed to the following local nonprofits to benefit causes that were near to Aaron’s heart:
• White County 4H Shooting Sports Program — $4,000
• Frontier High School Business Professionals of America Program — $4,000
• Iroquois River Chapter of Pheasants Forever – Youth Gun Safety Program — $4,000
• Rensselaer Central High School Business Professionals of America Program — $4,000
Mark your calendars for the second annual Aaron Jackson Memorial Golf Outing on Aug. 13, 2022 at Curtis Creek Golf Course in Rensselaer starting at 1 p.m., CST. For more information on this event please visit the Facebook Page “Aaron Jackson Memorial Golf Outing.”
Proceeds from the 2022 golf outing will be donated to the Jeff Goad HYPER Center Parks Programming in Rensselaer and to the Boys’ and Girls’ Club of White County.
To make a contribution in memory of Aaron at the White County Community Foundation click the Donate Now button on its website www.cfwhitecounty.org.
To make a memorial contribution at the Jasper Newton Foundation, please visit www.jaspernewtonfoundation.org and click on the Give Now button.
The Jasper Newton Foundation and the Community Foundation of White County are honored to work with caring people to create funds that serve the greater good in our communities.
These living legacies, such as the Aaron Jackson Memorial Fund, strengthen the places we call Home.
For more information, contact Brienne Hooker at the Jasper Newton Foundation (219-866-5899) or Leslie Goss at the Community Foundation of White County (574-583-6911).