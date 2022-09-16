HEBRON — Jasper County Community Services is excited to be a part of one of the greatest opportunities for seniors, families, and caregivers through the upcoming Aging with Grace Conference, on Saturday, Sept. 22.
It will be hosted by Emmanuel Baptist Church of Hebron.
This free conference will benefit not only seniors, but adults of all ages.
Registration and a free continental breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. Conference topic sessions begin at 9 a.m. and will conclude at 2 p.m. A free lunch will be provided.
Over 25 resource tables and 14 speakers will participate in the conference. Visit resource tables, talk with expert representatives during breaks and at lunch.
Informational hand-outs and give-a-ways will be available throughout the day.
Attend your choice of sessions, provided by experts in their field. Obtain valuable information in the informal 30-minute presentations that everyone can find beneficial for today and the future. Exciting door prizes will be given, at the close of the conference.
Topics include health and wellness, end of life planning, in-home services, legal directions, pharmacy, health screenings, daily meal opportunities, Social Security concerns, hearing and foot care, senior work programs, hospice, diabetic equipment and more.
Jasper, Newton, Porter, and Starke County Community Service agencies will be on site with information that is vital in these challenging times. The Area Agency on Aging, Northwest Indiana Community Action, your “go to” for a wealth of services and support. Their experts can guide you through the service process and eligibility of programs.
Often many services are at no cost to those 60 and over.
From in-home services, energy assistance with utility bills, housing, caregiving and caregiver support, nutrition, legal aide, preventative health and education, transportation, Medicaid and Medicare coverage, and social event opportunities, are all a small part of the opportunities of this day.
Sharon Colee, JCCS executive director said, “I receive calls each day with concerns regarding the topics to be addressed by conference speakers and at resource booths. Most individuals are not aware of what is available in services and supportive programs, how to obtain them, and what they may be eligible to receive.
For more information, contact Colee, at 219-869-0494 or 219-866-8071.