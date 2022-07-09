The 103rd Newton County Pun’kin Vine Fair will be July 11-16. The theme is The Best of Yesterday and Today.
According to information from the fair board, the event offers tradition and atmosphere of a local county fair mixed with the best and latest in attractions and entertainment.
Several activities will be happening during the week. Some of those include:
Harness Racing, Saturday, July 9 at noon.
Little Miss and Mister Pageant, Monday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Teen & Queen Contest, Monday, July 11 at 8 p.m.
4H Council Pork Chop Supper, Tuesday, July 12 at 5 p.m.
Antique Tractor Parade, Tuesday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m.
IPA Truck & Tractor Pull, Tuesday, July 12 at 7 p.m.
Earth Night, Wednesday, July 13, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Brook United Methodist Church Ribeye Steak Sandwich Dinner, Wednesday, July 13 at 5 p.m.
4-H Night, Wednesday, July 13 at 7 p.m.
Cincinnati Circus, Thursday, July 14 at 6 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.
4-H Livestock Auction, Friday, July 15 at 6 p.m.
Rodeo, Friday, July 15 at 8 p.m.
Kid & Adult Pedal Tractor Pull, Saturday, July 16 at 4 p.m.
Thanks for Giving Dinner sponsored by SAGA, Saturday, July 16 at 5 p.m.
Demolition Derby, Saturday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m.
The Carnival Company LLC rides and amusements — Tuesday through Saturday starting at 5 p.m..
There are nightly free stage performances.
More about the fair can be found at www.newtoncountyfair.com.