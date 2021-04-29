All telephone users in the 219 and 574 area codes of northern Indiana are encouraged to start using 10-digit dialing instead of seven digit to make local phone calls this month.
NITCO customers can start using 10-digit dialing immediately, since all other carriers are now ready to convert to 10 digit dialing. The full transition will be mandatory by Oct. 24 of this year.
The Federal Communications Commission is requiring this change to accommodate the implementing of the national “988” National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which will be fully applied by July 16, 2022.
Residential and business customers in the 219 and 574 area codes should be aware of the following:
• Your telephone number/area code will not change.
• In these area codes, you will need to dial the area code + telephone number (a total of 10 digits).
• All long-distance calls will still require dialing 1 + area code + telephone number (a total of 11 digits).
• Calls that are currently local will remain local.
• 10-digit dialing will not change the price of a local call, coverage area, or other rates and services.
• You can still dial three digits to reach 911 (emergency services), 211 (social services), 411 (directory assistance), 711 (telecommunications relay service), or 811 (call to request utility
locate before you dig)
• Start including your area code when giving out your phone number
• Make sure all preprogrammed numbers for local calls are set to include the area code (like fax machines, life safety systems, etc.)
• Make sure your website, stationery, checks, pet tags, etc. include your area code
• Any safety and security equipment must be programmed to include 10-digit local dialing unless they’re already directed to long-distance or toll-free.
• Contact your medical alert of security provider if you are unsure if your equipment needs to be reprogrammed.
• All reprogramming must be completed by Oct. 24. Customers are encouraged to begin this process as soon after April 24 as possible.
Should you have any questions please feel free to visit the NITCO website at www.nitco.com/10Digit for more information.
NITCO (Northwestern Indiana Telephone Company, Inc.) is Northwest Indiana’s premier provider of High Speed Broadband, Television, and Telephone service. www.NITCO.com