Rensselaer, IN – As Indiana residents get ready for another busy summer fair season, the Jasper County Fair is introducing a new service for its fairgoers by partnering with a Midwest digital ticketing platform, HomeTown Ticketing. Tickets for the 2022 fair are on sale now at https://jaspercountyfair.weebly.com/, according to information provided.
The move gives Jasper County fairgoers the option to purchase tickets from any computer or mobile device. General Admission tickets will also be available at the gate.
“Since 2016, HomeTown has been on a mission to modernize the ticket buying experience for millions of people in Indiana, Ohio and across the country. We’re trusted by hundreds of High Schools and Athletic Associations, and now fairgoers across our state are going to experience the convenience as well,” said Ryan Hart, Hometown Ticketing Chairman and CEO.
The 2022 Jasper County Fair runs from July 23-30 in Rensselaer.