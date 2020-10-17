As we in the United States are getting closer and closer to Election Day on Nov. 3, we have groups that seem to be getting farther and farther apart from each other ... and not just because of wearing face masks. Although we are blessed to be living in a democracy with non-violent elections, it can feel almost violent with verbal warfare: people of differing political views accusing each other of all kinds of lies and conspiracies. Fear and anger fill our daily news. Deep racism is finally being exposed. All of this in the middle of the COVID pandemic, which has caused isolation, loneliness, stress, depression... as well as a spike in job losses. Consequently, there’s a lot of differing and honest feelings being thrown like mud at each other.
How do we pray during times like this? “The life of prayer, like life itself, is not always happy and peaceful. Into prayer we are to take our anxieties, loneliness, and discouragement, along with our joy, awe and celebration. In order to deepen any intimate relationship, we must be honest about our feelings. Relating to the God of the universe is no different. In fact, God knows us better than we know ourselves and always desires ‘truth in the inward being’ (Psalm 51:6)” (from The Spiritual Formation Bible) So... How do we pray our honest raw feelings? How do we pray during times like this?
Pray the Psalms. If you have ever read the Psalms, you know that they are prayers that all about honest feelings... not prayers that are just sweetsy, politically correct facades. The Psalms contain songs of praise and prayers of lament; hymns celebrating God’s steadfast love and prayers for vindication against enemies. The Psalms are raw prayers (written to God almost 3,000 years ago...) and they still give voice to our raw feelings even today. “Through prayerful repetition, the Psalms can reach deeper and deeper into our hearts” (ibid.); we can reach deeper than the news; we can reach deeper than all political arguments. When we pray the Psalms, we can find new dimensions of honesty in our relationship with God.
Challenge: There are 18 days until Election Day. I invite you (hmmm ... or is it a challenge!?) to join me in reading a Psalm every day, maybe starting with Psalm 1. Bring your honest feelings and thoughts with you. Find an undisturbed space to quietly read the Psalm you have chosen. As you read it, notice a word or phrase that shimmers for you, calls to you. After reading the psalm and choosing a word or phrase that grabs your attention ... pause. Listen to what God may be saying to you through that shimmering word or phrase in Scripture.
Example: Psalm 1 talks about how a person who delights in and meditates on the law of God is “like a tree growing by a stream of water.” Maybe that phrase catches your attention. Then enter a listening silence, to sense what the Holy Spirit may be saying to you: “Are you planted by streams of life-giving water from God? Or are your roots dry, consumed by anxiety or grief or fear?” Pause. Honestly open your heart to God, who understands what you are going through. Then maybe prayerfully, quietly see yourself as that tree with deep roots nourished by God’s love. This is an example, using Psalm 1, of an ancient prayer form called Lectio Divina (or divine reading), which uses Scripture to become “Honest to God.”
Praying the Psalms like this can help us all to become more “Honest to God” ... not hiding from God our raw emotions of suffering or exhaustion, of anger or fear. And God will meet you right where you honestly are. Because God wants you to know that even during these difficult times, which we are all going through right now, God yearns to let you know that you are not alone and that you are loved. Try making honest space to pray a Psalm like this every day over these next 18 days (or longer! Maybe all 150 Psalms over the next 150 days!!)
Let yourself daily find quiet time to become “Honest to God” in this crazy, upside-downed world. Spoiler: being open to God may change you! It still does me! ... (thank God!)