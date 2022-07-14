Jesus taught that small kids have certain qualities worth emulating. “Unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 18:3-4).
On another day, Jesus said, “Let the children come to me; do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of God…whoever does not receive the kingdom of God like a child shall not enter it” (Mark 10:14-15).
As our series continues, what else can we learn from a child? Little children want to learn. They’re curious about everything, with a natural hunger for knowledge.
It’s to be the same for Christians. When we’re born again into Christ, we should be hungry to know more about God, His kingdom, and His word, and thirsty for the things of God. The apostle Peter wrote, “Like newborn infants, long for the pure spiritual milk, that by it you may grow up into salvation— if indeed you have tasted that the Lord is good” (1 Peter 2:2-3)
Healthy babies and kids grow…out of their clothes and shoes! That’s just what they do. If Christians don’t have a hunger and desire for God’s word and the things of God, it’s a problem that’ll lead to spiritual malnourishment and a failure to thrive.
We need to have the appetite and excitement of a little child. We need to nourish ourselves with the proper spiritual diet to grow spiritually. Peter continued: “But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” (2 Peter 3:18a).
Let’s move on. Little children have a sense of wonder. Bring a puppy or a kitten to a small child, and watch their eyes light up. Kids can discover treasures in the driveway as they find cool-looking rocks with sparkles or unusual shapes and patterns.
Small kids are fascinated by so many things: leaves, bugs, birds, animals, sounds, pictures, how certain things feel when they touch them, how certain things taste. Many of us could walk around a city block in just a few minutes because we ‘just walk.’ We see things, but we don’t really see things.
But walk around that same block with a three-year-old in tow, and it might take an hour! “What’s that?” “Who’s that man?” “Why’s she doing that?” They stop to investigate almost everything. Small kids aren’t afflicted with the ho-hum boredom disease of ‘been there, done that,’ which afflicts some of us as we get older. They see adventure and wonder everywhere!
We live in a rush, rush world, so many things to do in too little time. We call ourselves multi-taskers, and take pride in it. But have we shelved our sense of wonder and awe at God’s creation, and so many things around us because we have no time for awe and wonder anymore?
Maybe we should occasionally let off the gas a bit and let the glory of God’s awesome creation penetrate our minds, and allow the beauty of His animal and plant kingdom to remind us that there’s definitely a God and this world is His handiwork.
Let’s take a cue from a simple shepherd boy named David (who later became Israel’s King David!), who must have spent many nights laying on a grassy hill looking up and enjoying the wonder of it all.
“The heavens declare the glory of God, and the sky above proclaims his handiwork…Their voice goes out through all the earth, and their words to the end of the world” (Psalm 19:1-4).
We hear the wonder in David’s voice in Psalm 8:1-4 (ESV). “O LORD, our Lord, how majestic is your name in all the earth! You have set your glory above the heavens…When I look at your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon, and the stars, which you have set in place, what is man that you are mindful of him, and the son of man that you care for him?
Perhaps when Jesus sat a little child on His lap, He wanted His disciples to stop fighting about which of them was the greatest, best, or most important, and to realize the wonder of being in the presence of Immanuel—“God with Us”—to enjoy the beauty of the moment and the day.
Holding that child, Jesus wanted His disciples to realize how little and insignificant they all really were in amidst God’s awesome creation, and yet God had sent His own Son, Jesus Christ, to them personally from Heaven, but they were taking Him for granted. They had God with them, and they were missing it!
Have we lost our sense of wonder? Maybe we need the eyes, ears, heart, and faith of a small child again to enjoy the simple pleasures and blessings that God has placed all around us. Let’s act like kids again! Tag, you’re it!