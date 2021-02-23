JoAnn M. Brown

JoAnn Marie Brown, 86, formerly of Rensselaer, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Lafayette.
JoAnn was born Nov. 1, 1934, in Rensselaer, the daughter of Earl and Elizabeth (McFarland) Stalbaum. JoAnn married Donald Joseph Brown on June 9, 1956, in Rensselaer; he preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 2014.
JoAnn graduated from Tefft High School with the Class of 1953. JoAnn worked at Per Pack in Foresman for eight years, cleaning offices at the former Clinic of Family Medicine, and also as a homemaker.
JoAnn enjoyed playing Bunco and Bingo, as well as spending time with her family and friends.
JoAnn is survived by her children Tammy (Jerry) Allen, Flora, Kerry (Gena) Brown, Lafayette; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sibling Velma Whitaker, Tennessee.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Donald; and her son Dale Brown.
Friends may call upon the family at Jackson Funeral Chapel of Rensselaer on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 9-11 a.m. CST. A funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. CST at Jackson Funeral Chapel of Rensselaer, with Rev. Wayne Williams officiating.
Interment will follow at Memory Gardens in Rensselaer.
Jackson Funeral Chapel of Rensselaer has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707; or Riley Children Hospital, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46202; or you may visit our Sympathy Store at www.jacksonfuneral.com.