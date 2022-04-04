LAFAYTTE — The St. Elizabeth School of Nursing will host an Information Day from 1-3 p.m. April 8.
The event is open to the public and anyone interested in a nursing career.
Representatives from the school will be available to answer questions about registration, curriculum, financial aid, health requirements and admission requirements. Tours of the state-of-the-art-facility will be available.
Applications for August admission are currently being accepted. St. Elizabeth School of Nursing does not have a wait list or application fee.
Information Day will take place at the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing, 1501 Hartford St., Lafayette. Free parking is available on the side streets and in the garage located on Tippecanoe Street.
When parking in the garage, park on the second floor and take the skywalk across to elevators. Take the elevator down to first floor and then turn left towards the Atrium.
St. Elizabeth School of Nursing delivers an immersive nursing education to develop highly prepared graduates. Beginning in their first semester, students are provided hands-on clinical learning experiences.
All graduates earn a diploma and a Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) from the University of Saint Francis and are highly trained and prepared to meet the challenges of a 21st century nursing career.
The St. Elizabeth School of Nursing is approved by the Indiana State Board of Nursing and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).
If ill, do not attend. Contact Anita Reed at 765-423-6285 to schedule a personal tour. Masks are required for all guests and social distancing measures will be in place.
For more information, call 765-423-6400 or visit StESon.org.