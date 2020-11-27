Effective Wednesday, Nov. 25, Franciscan Health moved to stricter visitor restrictions due to the rise of COVID-19 cases across the state of Indiana and the communities that it serves.
Please see below for the list of restrictions that will be in place for Franciscan Health Lafayette, Franciscan Health Crawfordsville and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.
VISITOR RESTRICTIONS:
• Inpatients: None unless covered under other exception.
• Critical Care Inpatients: None unless covered under other exception.
• Labor & Delivery: A laboring woman will be allowed one visitor, a spouse or partner during labor and delivery. In addition, a labor coach will be allowed.
• NICU: Mother and significant other will be allowed to visit child in NICU with daily screening for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms required. Failure to pass screening will result in a denial of visitation. (In extraordinary and end-of-life situations, the facility may allow an additional one to two visitors to visit, provided proper social distancing and PPE usage are followed.)
• Emergency Room: None unless covered under other exception.
• Victims of sexual assault have the right to an advocate, as stated in SEA 146. If requested by the patient, a victim advocate may be present during a medical forensic exam.
• Outpatients/Ambulatory: None unless covered under other exception.
• Surgery: None unless covered under other exception.
• Non-COVID End-of-Life: One visitor will be allowed at a time.
• COVID End-of-Life: One visitor will be allowed at a time. The visitor must wear full PPE while in attendance.
• Minors & Non-Decisional Patients: One visitor will be allowed only for patients that do not have actual or legal decisional capacity. Those include persons under 18, persons with dementia and persons whose condition precludes obtaining an accurate history or decision making.
• Clergy: The patient or their representative may request a member of the Franciscan Spiritual Care Department or outside (community) clergy to be present. Clergy must wear required PPE while in attendance.
SAFETY GUIDELINES:
Where visitors are allowed throughout the hospital, they must adhere to the following:
• All visitors are required to wear a mask, practice social distancing and practice good hand hygiene.
• Visitors must be 18 years of age or older (unless parent of a patient).
VISITOR SCREENING POLICY
For the safety of patients and staff, all visitors will be screened for influenza-like illness. Visitors may not enter if they answer yes to any of the following questions:
1. Have you tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 2 weeks?
2. Any elevated temp (>=100.0°F) or chills in last 2 weeks?
3. New unexplained cough or difficulty breathing in last 2 weeks?
4. Have you been in close contact with someone known to be positive or suspicious for COVID-19 in the last 2 weeks?
5. Have you had any of the following new and unexplained symptoms in the past 2 weeks?
• Sore throat?
• Muscle pain?
• Loss of taste or smell?
• Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea?
• Congestion or runny nose?
About Franciscan Health
The Franciscan Alliance healthcare ministry began in Lafayette, Indiana, in 1875. Today, Franciscan Alliance is one of the largest Catholic health care systems in the Midwest with 13 hospital campuses, approximately 20,000 employees and a number of nationally recognized Centers of Health Care Excellence. Hospitals include: Franciscan Health Crown Point; Franciscan Health Michigan City; Franciscan Health Crawfordsville; Franciscan Health Lafayette East; Franciscan Health Lafayette Central; Franciscan Health Indianapolis; Franciscan Health Carmel; Franciscan Health Rensselaer; Franciscan Health Mooresville; Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, Ill.; Franciscan Health Hammond; Franciscan Health Dyer; and Franciscan Health Munster. To learn more, visit www.franciscanhealth.org.