LAFAYETTE — Franciscan Health has set all dates for 2021 virtual perinatal education.
The classes include Childbirth 101, Baby Care 101, Breastfeeding 101 and Infant CPR education. Registration is required and can be done over the phone by calling (765) 449-5133.
There are a few pricing options available for the classes. All four can be bundled together for $100. Virtual Childbirth 101 is $75, if taken alone. The other classes are each $30 if taken without Virtual Childbirth 101.
Financial assistance is available for those who may need it – please ask about this during registration.
Virtual Childbirth 101
Franciscan Health’s Virtual Childbirth 101 class is presented by experienced childbirth educators. During the class, patients and their support person will learn about:
• What to expect during labor, birth and postpartum
• Comfort strategies including breathing, relaxation and coping skills
• Medical pain control options including epidurals and other interventions
• Cesarean births (C-sections)
• Your baby after birth
• Caring for yourself after birth
• Safe sleep
Classes will be held on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., EST, with a 30-minute lunch on the following dates:
• Jan. 9
• Feb. 27
• March 20
• April 10
• May 22
• June 26
• July 10
• Aug. 28
• Sept. 11
• Oct. 9
• Nov. 13
• Dec. 4
The following classes will be taught on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in two sessions;
• Part 1: Jan. 30 | Part 2: Feb. 6
• Part 1: April 24 | Part 2: May 1
• Part 1: July 31 | Part 2: Aug. 7
Virtual Breastfeeding 101
Breastfeeding is healthy for both baby and mom! Gain the knowledge and skills for breastfeeding to get off to a good start and to meet your long-term breastfeeding goals with Franciscan Health’s virtual Breastfeeding 101 Class. During this class, you will learn techniques for success from our lactation specialists. Class topics include:
• Benefits of breastfeeding
• Proper latch techniques
• Proper positioning for successful breastfeeding
• How to establish a good milk supply
• How frequently you should feed your baby
• How to know if your baby is getting enough milk
• How to express milk and store it safely
• The role of the support person
Your support person is an integral component to building confidence and support and is strongly encouraged to attend this class.
Saturday classes in 2021 will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on these dates:
• Jan. 2
• Feb. 13
• March 13
• April 10
• May 8
• June 12
• July 10
• Aug. 14
• Sept. 11
• Oct. 9
• Nov. 6
• Dec. 4
Tuesday classes in 2021 will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on these dates:
• Jan. 12
• April 20
• June 22
• July 13
• Sept. 21
• Nov. 16
Thursday classes in 2021 will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. as well on these dates:
• Feb. 25
• March 25
• May 20
• Aug. 26
• Oct. 28
• Dec. 16
Virtual Baby Care 101
Franciscan Health’s Virtual Baby Care 101 class will give you the opportunity to learn about caring for a new baby in the first months of life. This class is perfect for new, experienced or adoptive parents, grandparents and other caregivers. During this virtual class, we will talk about your adjustment to parenthood and cover the following topics:
• Things that change after baby arrives (relationships, emotions, childcare, etc.)
• How to safely prepare your home and car for new arrival
• Your baby’s care while in the hospital
• Caring for your baby (including feeding, bathing, diapering, cord care, etc.)
• Safe Sleep
• Communicating with your baby
• Keeping your baby healthy
Saturdays classes in 2021 will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on the following dates:
• Jan. 23
• Feb. 20
• April 17
• May 15
• July 24
• Aug. 21
• Sept. 18
• Oct. 23
• Nov. 20
• Dec. 11
Thursdays classes in 2021 will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the following dates:
• March 11
• June 10
Virtual Infant CPR
For young children, choking is one of the most common causes of accidental deaths, and for babies, it’s number one. Franciscan Health’s Infant CPR class focuses on the lifesaving skills of infant CPR resuscitation and infant choking relief.
Saturday classes in 2021 will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on the following dates:
• Jan. 16
• Feb. 13
• March 6
• April 17
• May 8
• June 5
• July 17
• Aug. 14
• Sept. 18
• Oct. 2
• Nov. 13
• Dec. 18
Thursday classes in 2021 will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the following dates:
• Jan. 14
• Feb. 11
• March 18
• April 15
• May 13
• June 3
• July 15
• Aug. 12
• Sept. 16
• Oct. 21
• Nov. 18
• Dec. 9.
Classes fill up quickly. You are encouraged to register by 24 weeks into your pregnancy, and it is recommended you start classes at 28 weeks gestation. For any questions or concerns, please call (765) 449-5133 or visit FranciscanHealth.org/events.
