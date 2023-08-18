The addiction crisis continues to have a devastating effect across the state of Indiana. Nearly one in 12 Hoosiers meet the criteria for having a substance use disorder.
Drug overdoses in Indiana have doubled in the last decade and part of the issue is the new, powerful drugs being mixed into street drugs.
Xylazine, a strong sedative used in veterinary medicine that is not approved for human use, is being added to street drugs. It is often found in combination with fentanyl.
Xylazine is added to street drugs to extend the effects of fentanyl. Not everyone who uses fentanyl is intentionally seeking out xylazine. In some cases, people are not aware that xylazine is in the drugs they are buying and using.
The main effect of xylazine is heavy sedation. When xylazine is combined with fentanyl, the symptoms can include blue/greyish skin, slowed breathing, and slowed heart rate.
Naloxone, also known as Narcan, will not reverse a xylazine overdose. Since xylazine is usually mixed with fentanyl, if overdose is suspected, call 911 and administer narcan right away.
N-pyrrolidino etonitazene, known as “Pyro” or M30111 is a powerful synthetic opioid about 10 times stronger than fentanyl and between 1,000 and 1,500 times stronger than morphine. Like other opioids, symptoms of overdose include trouble breathing, small pupils, unconsciousness or unresponsiveness: snoring, choking, or gurgling: cold or clammy skin: pale or blue skin; and discolored lips or fingernails. If overdose is suspected, call 911 and administer naloxone right away.
NOTE: Debra Nagel is an RN, BSN, Emergency Preparedness/Communicable Disease Nurse with the Jasper County Health Department.