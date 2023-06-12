MT. AYR — A 65th wedding anniversary open house will be held for Bud and Judy Schultz at the Mt. Ayr Community Center on Saturday, June 17 starting at 1:30 p.m.
The celebration is expected to last until 4 p.m.
Friends and family are invited to attend and only your presence is needed. Please no cards or gifts.
According to the family, “If you have known them through mom’s work in the Morocco and Rensselaer communities over the years or her volunteering through different organizations in Newton County or maybe you stopped in to get your strawberries and vegetables back in the day, please pop in for a while to say ‘Hi’ and toast the couple. These two have touched a lot of lives over the decades and we want to make sure the word gets out to all.”
