RENSSELAER — Brown’s Garden and Floral entry to the Rensselaer Park Department’s Scarecrow Trail at Milroy Park took two top prizes this week.
It’s shaggy dog creation from straw tied for first place overall and earned the People’s Choice Award. It tied Claussen Equipment Company’s crow made of metal.
Second place went to the Rensselaer Primary/Van schools’ sunflower field and tied for third place were the Law Office of Lori James’ women’s right to vote entry and State Farm’s Jake from State Farm scarecrow.
Chief Buildings earned special recognition from the parks department for its dedication of a special gate at the entrance of the trail.
There were 16 entries displayed at Scarecrow Trail this fall.