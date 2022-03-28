National Library Week
The Remington Carpenter Township Public Library will be celebrating National Library Week, April 3-9 “Connect with Your Library."
Libraries are places where communities connect – to things like internet, computers, programs, books, movies and more.
Take time to visit the Remington Carpenter Township Public Library in person or virtually to see what we have to offer. We have social media accounts in Facebook and Instagram.
Visit www.rctpl.lib.in.us to view upcoming programs, see the different services we offer, and find links to websites patrons find helpful.
Saturday, April 9 will be a big day at the library, with lots of activities planned.
Starting at 10 a.m., a poetry reading will be held (not only is it National Library Week, it’s also National Poetry Month). From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the library will have an open house.
Staff will be showcasing a new collection, a "Library of Things," a nontraditional collection of things that residents may borrow.
Some items in this collection are cake pans and cookie cutters, indoor and outdoor games, metal detector, pack and play, and roaster.
Free food and fun activities will also be offered during the open house.