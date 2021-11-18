Third Thursday — All Things Thanksgiving: Children in grades 1-5 are invited to join us from 4-5 p.m. Nov. 18 for Third Thursday: All Things Thanksgiving! We will be exploring the holiday with crafts, treats, and more! For more information, visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit our website at myjcpl.org/events.
Inbe”TWEEN” the Lines Book Discussion at DeMotte: Calling all pre-teen readers! Children ages 8-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library for “Inbe‘TWEEN’ the Lines” Book Discussion at 6 p.m. Nov. 18. We will be discussing “The One and Only Ivan” by Katherine Applegate. The books are available for checkout at the circulation desk. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Fourth Thursday at Rensselaer: Rensselaer’s Fourth Thursday Group will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 18 and will be discussing reader recommendations.
Flannel Fun Friday at DeMotte Library: Join us for Flannel Fun Friday for Preschoolers on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Preschoolers are welcome read some books while playing with the felt board kits! Attendees can come anytime during the time slots and can stay as long as they like. Parent supervision is required. For more information or to register, visit or call the DeMotte Library at 219-987-2221 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Super STEM at DeMotte: Super STEM for grades K-5 will be offered at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 22. Bring friends and have hands-on fun as we experiment with density. Discover if it will sink or float. Register all who are attending. Registration is available online at myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Closed for Thanksgiving: The Jasper County public libraries in Rensselaer, DeMotte and Wheatfield will close at 5 p.m. Nov. 24, and will remain closed for the entire day Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. For more information, contact your local JCPL library – Rensselaer 219-866-5881; DeMotte 219-987-2221; Wheatfield 219-956-3774.
Nerf Night at Wheatfield: Join us from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 26 as we bring back Nerf Night! Ages 8 and older are welcome to join us for capture the flag games using foam guns and bullets. Anyone under 13 years of age must be accompanied by an adult, and all participants will be required to sign a waiver. Refreshments will be provided at this free event. Register online at myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774. Space is limited
Books and Coffee: Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at 2 p.m. Nov. 30 to cover the book, “A Covington Christmas,” by Joan A. Medlicott.
Friends of the Library meeting at Wheatfield: The Friends of the Wheatfield Library will meet at 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at the Wheatfield Library. New members are always welcome! The Friends will be setting up Christmas decorations throughout the library followed by a carry-in luncheon and the meeting. For more information please visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
Friends of DeMotte Library Silent Auction: The DeMotte Library will host a silent auction created by the Friends of the DeMotte Library. Bids can be placed anytime during library hours from Nov. 1-30. Some items in the auction are eight Arthur paperback books by Marc Brown, two Ideals Thanksgiving books, six American History Archives books from The History Channel club, a Cabbage Patch doll with extra outfits and three Cabbage Patch books, and more! Visit the DeMotte Library to see the rest of the items and place bids. Bidding will end at closing time Nov. 30. Winners will be called Dec. 1.
Toddler Time at Wheatfield Library: Toddler Time for ages 2-3 will be Mondays from Nov. 1-22 at 10-10:30 a.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit or call the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Story Time at Rensselaer: For ages 3-5 years old on Tuesdays from Nov. 2-23 at 10 a.m. Registration limit is 12. For more information or to register, stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at 219- 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Lap-sit Story Time at DeMotte: Lapsit Story Time for ages younger than 2, along with a caregiver, will be from 10 a.m. Wednesdays from Nov. 3-24. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Art of Margaret Thomson at Wheatfield: Visit the Wheatfield Library during November and December to view the artwork of Margaret Thompson. The display incorporates scratch art, and both oil and watercolor paintings. If you are an artist and would like to have your work on display at the Wheatfield Library, stop by or call us at 219-956-3774.
Toddler Time at Rensselaer Library: Ages 2 — 3 (and caregivers) are invited to enjoy stories and activities such as fingerplay, crafts and music every Tuesday at 10 a.m. Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21, at the Rensselaer Library. Contact Janice or Nancy with questions by stopping in the Rensselaer Library or calling 219-866-5881.