LEGO Building at DeMotte: All ages are welcome to join us from 4-5 p.m. April 28 for an hour of Lego free play. Children under 6 are required to have an adult present. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Lapsit Story Time at DeMotte: Children ages 0-2 are welcome every Wednesday in May at 10 a.m. for a morning of interactive music and rhymes. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Magnificent Monday at DeMotte: Individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities are invited to join us at the DeMotte Library for Magnificent Monday at 10 a.m. May 2. We will have themed stories and a related craft. Magnificent Monday is in the library’s handicap-accessible West Meeting Room. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at 219-987-2221.
Mother’s Day After-School Program at Wheatfield: Kids in grades K-5 are invited to our May After School Program, where we will be celebrating for Mother’s Day, from 4-5 p.m. May 2. Those in attendance will enjoy a snack, make a special craft, and listen to a story. Registration is required, and may be done online at myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Children’s Book Week at JCPL: May 2-7 is Children’s Book Week, the annual celebration of books for young people and the joy of reading. To celebrate, each library is participating in its own unique way! Children who visit the Rensselaer Library and check out a book any day this week will receive a free book to keep! One book per child. DeMotte Library will be hosting a drawing. When checking out books, audiobooks and magazines, children ages 12 and under will be able to fill out a slip for a chance to enter a drawing for a book bundle! (One entry per day.) Wheatfield Library will also host a drawing and several programs during the week. For more information please stop by or visit us online at www.myjcpl.org.
Lapsit Story Time at Rensselaer: Lapsit Story Time will be 10 a.m. Tuesday from May 3-17 at the Rensselaer Library for ages 0-23 months old. For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Combat Coffee at Wheatfield: Community veterans are invited to join us at 10 a.m. May 4 for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets. Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie. Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Star Wars LEGO Program at Wheatfield: Wheatfield will be celebrating “Star Wars Day” from 4-5 p.m. May 4 with a special Star Wars-themed LEGO program. All ages are welcome, children younger than 6 require an adult to accompany them. Registration is required to attend and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Geri-Fit Fitness Classes at Rensselaer: Senior adults are invited to join us for Geri-Fit at the Rensselaer Library from 10-11 a.m. May 4, May 11 and May 18. There is no cost for this program. Participants will follow DVD instruction with staff assistance. This is a chair exercise, strength training, muscle building and maintaining class for senior adults. Please bring your water bottle and 2-pound weights, if desired. Stretch bands will be provided. Registration is required. Contact the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 to reserve your spot or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
Build a Gnome Home at Wheatfield: Join us at the Wheatfield Library at 6 p.m. May 6 and learn to build a Gnome Home! A $4 charge will cover a pot, two small plants and gnome figurines. You may also create additional decorations using natural products that will also be provided. Registration is required and must be done, with payment, by April 30. Any questions, contact the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Mother’s Day Story Time at Wheatfield: Children ages 2-5 and their mothers are invited to a special Mother’s Day story time from 10-10:30 a.m. May 7. Registration may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Tea Party with Indy Tea Lady at Rensselaer: Join us at 2 p.m. May 14 for our annual tea party. Bring a friend and spend the afternoon sampling teas and a few tasty treats. Donna Yarema-McCoy, from Reynolds, also known as the Indy Tea Lady, will be hosting a Tea Education program, along with our annual Tea Party. She will have a variety of all her special blend teas available for purchase after the program. Contact the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 to reserve your spot or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events. This program is free and open to all ages. Limit 30.
Friday Fitness at Wheatfield: Keep healthy this year by joining us at the Wheatfield Library at 10 a.m. every Friday in May for a 45- to 60-minute chair workout session. This program is free, but registration is preferred. Please bring resistance band, light weights, and water if you have them. No workout instructor will be present. Instruction will be provided via video. For more information, please stop by or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.