Medicare 101 at DeMotte, Rensselaer libraries: Important changes are coming to Medicare in 2022. Do you know what they are? Come to a free educational presentation at the DeMotte or Rensselaer libraries to find out. The presentation will be at the DeMotte Library on Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m., and at the Rensselaer Library on Nov. 17 at 6:15 pm.
Fall-themed Painting Class at Rensselaer Library: Create a unique pumpkin painting suitable for framing or gifting. All level of painters are welcome from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 13 for some seasonal painting fun. This project is great for beginners and all supplies are included at no charge. It is recommended to dress in paint clothes and an apron. Adults only, limit six. Registration is required.
Pre-school STEM at DeMotte: Pre-schoolers are invited to put on their sleuthing hats and join us at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 for a morning of investigation with our CSI-themed event. For more information, visit or call the DeMotte Library at 219-987-2221 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Magnificent Monday at Rensselaer: Individuals with developmental disabilities are invited to join us at the Rensselaer Library at 1 p.m. Nov. 15 for Magnificent Monday. We will read a story or two and provide a craft. Registration limit of 10. Contact Janice or Nancy with any questions at 219-866-5881 or stop by the Rensselaer Library.
Combat Coffee at Rensselaer: Community veterans are invited to join us from 9:30-11 a.m. Nov. 15 for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets. Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation and camaraderie. Registration is requested, but not required. Contact the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
Friends of the Rensselaer Library annual meeting: Support the Friends of the Library by attending their annual meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 15. New members always welcome. Annual dues are $3 for individuals and $5 for families. The Friends of the Rensselaer Library will be selling colorful totes for $8 each.
STEAM workshop at Rensselaer: Children in grades 2-8 are invited to join our STEAM Workshop, “Building from Scratch,” from 4-5 p.m. Nov. 16. Try your hand at building structures with all kinds of different materials. Registration limit is eight. For more information, visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Bookies at DeMotte: DeMotte’s Bookies will meet at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 16 to discuss “The Secrets We Kept,” by Lara Prescott.
Thanksgiving After-School Program at Wheatfield: Kids in grades K-5 are invited to celebrate Thanksgiving at our After-School Program from 4-5 p.m. Nov. 17. Those in attendance will enjoy a snack, make a craft, and listen to a story. Registration is required, and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Men’s Book Group at Rensselaer: Rensselaer’s Men’s Book Group will be gathering at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 to cover “The Coroner’s Lunch” by Colin Cotterill. They would also like to make it known that the group was created for men, but anyone is welcome to join.
Third Thursday — All Things Thanksgiving: Children in grades 1-5 are invited to join us from 4-5 p.m. Nov. 18 for Third Thursday: All Things Thanksgiving! We will be exploring the holiday with crafts, treats, and more! For more information, visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit our website at myjcpl.org/events.
Inbe”TWEEN” the Lines Book Discussion at DeMotte: Calling all pre-teen readers! Children ages 8-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library for “Inbe‘TWEEN’ the Lines” Book Discussion at 6 p.m. Nov. 18. We will be discussing “The One and Only Ivan” by Katherine Applegate. The books are available for checkout at the circulation desk. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Fourth Thursday at Rensselaer: Rensselaer’s Fourth Thursday Group will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 18 and will be discussing reader recommendations.
Flannel Fun Friday at DeMotte Library: Join us for Flannel Fun Friday for Preschoolers on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Preschoolers are welcome read some books while playing with the felt board kits! Attendees can come anytime during the time slots and can stay as long as they like. Parent supervision is required. For more information or to register, visit or call the DeMotte Library at 219-987-2221 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Super STEM at DeMotte: Super STEM for grades K-5 will be offered at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 22. Bring friends and have hands-on fun as we experiment with density. Discover if it will sink or float. Register all who are attending. Registration is available online at myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Books and Coffee: Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at 2 p.m. Nov. 30 to cover the book, “A Covington Christmas,” by Joan A. Medlicott.
Friends of the Library meeting at Wheatfield: The Friends of the Wheatfield Library will meet at 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at the Wheatfield Library. New members are always welcome! The Friends will be setting up Christmas decorations throughout the library followed by a carry-in luncheon and the meeting. For more information please visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
Friends of DeMotte Library Silent Auction: The DeMotte Library will host a silent auction created by the Friends of the DeMotte Library. Bids can be placed anytime during library hours from Nov. 1-30. Some items in the auction are eight Arthur paperback books by Marc Brown, two Ideals Thanksgiving books, six American History Archives books from The History Channel club, a Cabbage Patch doll with extra outfits and three Cabbage Patch books, and more! Visit the DeMotte Library to see the rest of the items and place bids. Bidding will end at closing time Nov. 30. Winners will be called Dec. 1.
Toddler Time at Wheatfield Library: Toddler Time for ages 2-3 will be Mondays from Nov. 1-22 at 10-10:30 a.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit or call the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Story Time at Rensselaer: For ages 3-5 years old on Tuesdays from Nov. 2-23 at 10 a.m. Registration limit is 12. For more information or to register, stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at 219- 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Lap-sit Story Time at DeMotte: Lapsit Story Time for ages younger than 2, along with a caregiver, will be from 10 a.m. Wednesdays from Nov. 3-24. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Art of Margaret Thomson at Wheatfield: Visit the Wheatfield Library during November and December to view the artwork of Margaret Thompson. The display incorporates scratch art, and both oil and watercolor paintings. If you are an artist and would like to have your work on display at the Wheatfield Library, stop by or call us at 219-956-3774.