Children’s Book Week at JCPL: May 2-7 is Children’s Book Week, the annual celebration of books for young people and the joy of reading. To celebrate, each library is participating in its own unique way! Children who visit the Rensselaer Library and check out a book any day this week will receive a free book to keep! One book per child. DeMotte Library will be hosting a drawing. When checking out books, audiobooks and magazines, children ages 12 and under will be able to fill out a slip for a chance to enter a drawing for a book bundle! (One entry per day.) Wheatfield Library will also host a drawing and several programs during the week. For more information please stop by or visit us online at www.myjcpl.org.
Build a Gnome Home at Wheatfield: Join us at the Wheatfield Library at 6 p.m. May 6 and learn to build a Gnome Home! A $4 charge will cover a pot, two small plants and gnome figurines. You may also create additional decorations using natural products that will also be provided. Registration is required and must be done, with payment, by April 30. Any questions, contact the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Mother’s Day Story Time at Wheatfield: Children ages 2-5 and their mothers are invited to a special Mother’s Day story time from 10-10:30 a.m. May 7. Registration may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Mother-Daughter Scrapbook at Rensselaer: Mothers and daughters are welcome to create scrapbook pages from 1-3 p.m. May 8. All materials are provided and free. Bring your own photos. Small snacks and drinks will also be available. Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881on online at myjcpl.org/events.
Friends of DeMotte Library Meeting: The Friends of the DeMotte Library will meet at 1 p.m. May 10 at the DeMotte Library. New members are always welcome! For more information, visit or call the DeMotte Library at 219-987-2221.
Teen Tuesday at Rensselaer: Teens in grades 6-12 are welcome to visit the Rensselaer Library from 4-5 p.m. May 10 to plant new flowers in the butterfly garden. Registration limit is 10. For more information or to register, stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Anime Club at DeMotte: Kids and Teens in grades 5-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library at 6 p.m. May 10 and May 24 for Anime Club. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
May Book Discussions: Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will meet at 1 p.m. May 10 to go over the book “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays On A Human-Centered Planet” by John Green. DeMotte’s Bookies will meet at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 17 to discuss “Fin and Lady” by Cathleen Schine. Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at 2 p.m. May 24 at the Wheatfield Library to cover the book “The Dry” by Jane Harper. The Jasper County Men’s Book Group will meet at 10 a.m. May 25 at the Rensselaer Library to cover “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead. Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will meet at 1 p.m. May 26 and will discuss “Ask Again, Yes” by Mary Beth Keane. Want to join or have any questions? Contact your local library.
Find Your Story at Rensselaer: Are you interested in researching your family history? Join us from 6-7:30 p.m. May 11 for Genealogy Help. This monthly program is designed to help you learn how to search for your family history using free online resources available for use in the library: Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search. All assistance is available on a first come, first served basis. Registration is not required. If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Smith at 219-866-5881.
Lapsit Story Time at Rensselaer: Lapsit Story Time will be 10 a.m. Tuesday from May 10-17 at the Rensselaer Library for ages 0-23 months old. For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Geri-Fit Fitness Classes at Rensselaer: Senior adults are invited to join us for Geri-Fit at the Rensselaer Library from 10-11 a.m. May 11 and May 18. There is no cost for this program. Participants will follow DVD instruction with staff assistance. This is a chair exercise, strength training, muscle building and maintaining class for senior adults. Please bring your water bottle and 2-pound weights, if desired. Stretch bands will be provided. Registration is required. Contact the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 to reserve your spot or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
Tea Party with Indy Tea Lady at Rensselaer: Join us at 2 p.m. May 14 for our annual tea party. Bring a friend and spend the afternoon sampling teas and a few tasty treats. Donna Yarema-McCoy, from Reynolds, also known as the Indy Tea Lady, will be hosting a Tea Education program, along with our annual Tea Party. She will have a variety of all her special blend teas available for purchase after the program. Contact the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 to reserve your spot or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events. This program is free and open to all ages. Limit 30.
Friday Fitness at Wheatfield: Keep healthy this year by joining us at the Wheatfield Library at 10 a.m. every Friday in May for a 45- to 60-minute chair workout session. This program is free, but registration is preferred. Please bring resistance band, light weights, and water if you have them. No workout instructor will be present. Instruction will be provided via video. For more information, please stop by or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.