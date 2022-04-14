Create with LEGOs at Rensselaer: Come to the Rensselaer Library from 5-6:30 p.m. April 18 to see what you can create using LEGOs. Open to all ages; children younger than require an adult to be present. For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Combat Coffee at Rensselaer: Community veterans are invited from 9:30-11 a.m. April 18 for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets. Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation and camaraderie. Black Rifle Coffee Company will be providing the brew. Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881
Magnificent Monday at Rensselaer: Join us at the Rensselaer Library at 1 p.m. April 18 for Magnificent Monday! This program is for individuals with developmental disabilities. We will read a story or two and provide a craft. For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Toddler Time at Rensselaer and Wheatfield: For ages 2-3 each Tuesdays at 10 a.m. through April 19. Program at the Wheatfield Library is every Monday at 10 a.m. through April 25. For more information, stop in or call the library at 219-866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Friends of Wheatfield Library Meeting: The Friends of the Wheatfield Library will meet at 1 p.m. April 19. Volunteers are needed for this nonprofit organization established to assist in the success of the local library. Dues are minimal. For more information, visit www.myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
April Book Discussions at JCPL: DeMotte’s Bookies will meet April 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to discuss “The Gown,” by Jennifer Robson; Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at the Wheatfield Library on April 26 at 2 p.m. to cover the book “The Radium Girls,” by Kate Moore; The Jasper County Men’s (and Women’s) Book Group will meet at the Rensselaer Library on April 27 at 10 a.m. to cover “Mayflower: A Story of Courage, Community and War,” by Nathaniel Philbrick; Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will meet April 28 at 1 p.m. to discuss “The Pioneers,” by David McCullough. If you would like to join or have any questions, please contact your local library.
STEAM Workshop at Rensselaer: Children in third grade and up are invited to the Rensselaer Library for STEAM game night from 4-5 p.m. April 19. We will have several different building games to challenge your imagination! For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
STEM Fun at DeMotte: Children in grades K-5 are invited at 4:30 p.m. April 21 to join us and create an Aeroelastic Flutter Buzzer at this month’s STEM program. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Gardening & Soil Cultivation with Perkins Good Earth Farm: Reserve a seat to improve your gardening skills with soil cultivation and reap the benefits of growing your own vegetables. Dan Perkins will teach the skills and tools needed for enriching the soil to yield a bountiful crop. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221 or online at myjcpl.org/events. Call for date and time.
Art on Display at Wheatfield: Visit the Wheatfield Library in April to view the artwork of Chris Whitaker, of Wheatfield, and Randy L. Ricker, of Valparaiso. Artists who would like to have their work on display at the Wheatfield Library may stop by or call 219-956-3774.
Lapsit Story Time at DeMotte: Children ages 0-2 are welcome every Wednesday in April at 10 a.m. for a morning of interactive music and rhymes. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.