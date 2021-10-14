Celebrate “Teen-tober” in Wheatfield: Teens in grades 6-12 are being celebrated throughout October at the Wheatfield Library. Any teen that checks out a book, magazine or audio book at the Wheatfield Library will be entered into a drawing. One lucky teen will win a $20 gift card to Barnes and Noble! The Wheatfield Library will also host a virtual scavenger hunt for teens on at 4 p.m. Oct. 20. To enter, teens must register for the event at myjcpl.org/events and an invite link will be sent to their email. For more information, visit or call the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Inbe“TWEEN” the Lines Book Discussion in DeMotte: Calling all pre-teen readers! Children ages 8-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library for “Inbe‘TWEEN’ the Lines” Book Discussion at 6 p.m. Oct. 21. We will be discussing “Pax” by Sara Pennypacker. The books are available for checkout at the circulation desk. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at 219-987-2221.
Halloween After-School Program in Wheatfield: Kids in grades K-5 are invited to our Halloween After School Program from 4-5 p.m. Oct. 19. Those in attendance will enjoy making a craft, having a snack, and listening to a story. Registration is required and can be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events, or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Maker Monday in Wheatfield: Wheatfield Library invites children in grades 1-8 to come flex their STEM skills at our Maker Monday event from 4-5 p.m. Oct. 25. Interact with a variety of technological toys and gadgets and see what tasks you can make them perform. Registration for this event is required and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events, or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774
Medicare 101 at Wheatfield: Important changes are coming to Medicare in 2022. Do you know what they are? Come to a free educational presentation at the Wheatfield and Rensselaer libraries to find out and get the answers you need to your other Medicare questions as well. The presentation will be at the Wheatfield Public Library on Oct. 26 at 6:15 p.m.
Lap-sit Story Time at Wheatfield Library: Lapsit Story Time for ages younger than 2, along with a caregiver, will be from 10-10:40 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 26. Registration is required.
Story Time at the DeMotte Library: Story Time for children ages 3-5 will be Wednesdays through Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. Registration required. For more information or to register, visit the DeMotte Library or call 219-987-2221.