Book Sale at DeMotte: The Friends of the DeMotte Library will have its January book sale until Jan. 15 during normal business hours at the DeMotte Library. The event will be in the Story Time Room and will have something for everyone ranging from new to gently used at value prices. Children’s books are 25 cents, adult books are 50 cents, and some books will be specially priced. Records and magazines will be 25 cents, puzzles 50 cents and most audio-visual materials are 50 cents to $1. All items will be $2 a bag on Jan. 15. A Friends-Only preview sale will be 1-5 p.m. Jan. 7. New members are always welcome! Membership applications will be available at the door. For more information, visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
Virtual Reality Mini Golf at Rensselaer: Escape your winter blues with a round of miniature golf set in a virtual reality tropical resort. Join us at 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. Jan. 18 to play “Walkabout Mini Golf” on Oculus Quest 2. This program is made possible thanks to the Friends of the Rensselaer Library, who purchased two Oculus Quest 2 VR headsets for the library in November. This program, open to ages 13-plus, is a chance to discover the world of VR and enjoy a mini golf experience sure to rival the real thing. Registration required. Space is limited at each session. To register, visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
STEAM Workshop at Rensselaer: Children in grades 2-8 are invited to join our STEAM Workshop, “Explore What Your Five Senses Can Do,” from 4-5 p.m. Jan. 18. We will do some experiments to explore how amazing the five senses are. Registration limit is 8. For more information please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit our website at myjcpl.org/events.
January Book Discussions: Is your New Year’s Resolution to read more? Get a jump on it by joining one of our book clubs! DeMotte’s Bookies will meet at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jan. 18 to discuss “Dear Mrs. Bird” by A. J. Pearce; Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at 2 p.m. Jan. 25 to cover the book “Call Your Daughter Home” by Deborah Spera; Jasper County’s Men’s Book Group will gather at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Rensselaer Library to cover “Robinson Crusoe” by Daniel Defoe; and Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will met at 1 p.m. Jan. 27 to discuss “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins.
Third Thursday — Come and Learn New Ways to Keep Busy: Children in grades 1-5 are invited to join us from 4-5 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Rensselaer library. Discover activities to do when you’re stuck in the house on a cold winter’s day. For more information, visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
The Gathering Knit and Crochet Group at DeMotte: The Gathering Knit and Crochet Group will meet in the upstairs meeting room at the DeMotte Library every Tuesday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Jan. 18). Bring along any personal projects, finish up an unfinished project and chat with some friends! Adults only, no registration required.