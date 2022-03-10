Silent Auction at DeMotte: The Friends of the DeMotte Library will be hosting a silent auction at the DeMotte Library. Bids can be placed from March 1-31 during library hours. Bidding will end March 31 at closing time. Winners will be called on April 1. For more information visit or call the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Wind Chime Craft at Wheatfield: Adults are welcome at 6 p.m. March 11 make a lovely wind chime out of silverware at the Wheatfield Library. Attendees need to bring a hammer and needle nose pliers. The event is free and refreshments will be provided. Registration is required to attend and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Family Fortnite Battle Royale at DeMotte: Join us from 7-9 p.m. March 11 for a night of Nerf fun for all ages as we play capture the flag after hours. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants must bring their own protective eyewear, a signed permission slip, and an unmodified Nerf gun. Darts will be provided. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Free Family Train Day at Rensselaer: Model trains of all shapes and sizes, puzzles, games, and more will be available for kids and families to experience at the Rensselaer Library on March 12. For more information please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
March Book Discussions at JCPL: DeMotte’s Bookies will meet at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 15 to discuss “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens; Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at 2 p.m. March 29 at the Wheatfield Library to cover the book “The Second Mrs. Hockaday” by Susan Rivers; The Jasper County Men’s Book Group will meet at 10 a.m. March 23 at the Rensselaer Library to cover “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles. Women also welcome; Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will meet at 1 p.m. March 24 and will be discussing “My Sister’s Grave” by Robert Dugoni. If you would like to join or have any questions, please contact your local library.
Lapsit Story Time at Wheatfield: This program will be offered from 10-10:40 a.m. March 15, March 22 and March 29 at the Wheatfield Public Library for children ages 0-23 months. A caregiver must accompany children at all times during the program. During Lapsit Story Time, children will hear stories, songs, lap-bounces, and interact with other children. Registration is required and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Anime Club at DeMotte: Kids and Teens in grades 5-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library at 6 p.m. March 15 and March 29 for Anime Club. Join us for an evening filled with anime, games, and nerdy fun! We will watch a few anime episodes, have a discussion and participate in a related game or activity. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
STEAM Worksop at Rensselaer: Children in third grade and older are invited from 4-5 p.m. March 15 to the Rensselaer Library to help build a model steam train engine. For more information or to register, stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Spring After-School Program at Wheatfield: Kids in grades K-5 are invited to celebrate spring at our next After-School Program, from 4-5 p.m. March 15 at the Wheatfield Library. Those in attendance will enjoy a snack, make a craft, and hear a story. Registration is required and may be done online at myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Friends of the Wheatfield Library meeting: The Friends of the Wheatfield Library would like to invite people to join their meeting at 1 p.m. March 15. Volunteers are needed for this nonprofit organization established to assist in the success of the local library. Dues are minimal, but your impact is great. For more information, please visit www.myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Story Time at Rensselaer: Story Time will be 10 a.m. March 15 at the Rensselaer Library for children ages 3-5. Registration limit is 12 people. For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Toddler Time at DeMotte: Toddlers, ages 2-3, along with their caregivers, are invited to hear stories, make craft items and enjoy other activities by attending Toddler Time at the DeMotte Library. Held at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. each Wednesday (March 16, March 23 and March 30). Sessions last approximately 30 minutes. Registration is required and children attending Toddler Time need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Story Time at DeMotte: Children ages 3-5 are welcome to join us at 10 a.m. March 16 and March 23 for stories, crafts and more. Registration is required. For more information, visit or call the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.