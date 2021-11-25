Nerf Night at Wheatfield: Join us from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 26 as we bring back Nerf Night! Ages 8 and older are welcome to join us for capture the flag games using foam guns and bullets. Anyone under 13 years of age must be accompanied by an adult, and all participants will be required to sign a waiver. Refreshments will be provided at this free event. Register online at myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774. Space is limited
Books and Coffee: Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at 2 p.m. Nov. 30 to cover the book, “A Covington Christmas,” by Joan A. Medlicott.
Friends of the Library meeting at Wheatfield: The Friends of the Wheatfield Library will meet at 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at the Wheatfield Library. New members are always welcome! The Friends will be setting up Christmas decorations throughout the library followed by a carry-in luncheon and the meeting. For more information please visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
Friends of DeMotte Library Silent Auction: The DeMotte Library will host a silent auction created by the Friends of the DeMotte Library. Bids can be placed anytime during library hours from Nov. 1-30. Some items in the auction are eight Arthur paperback books by Marc Brown, two Ideals Thanksgiving books, six American History Archives books from The History Channel club, a Cabbage Patch doll with extra outfits and three Cabbage Patch books, and more! Visit the DeMotte Library to see the rest of the items and place bids. Bidding will end at closing time Nov. 30. Winners will be called Dec. 1.
Toddler Time at Wheatfield Library: Toddler Time for ages 2-3 will be Mondays from Nov. 1-22 at 10-10:30 a.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit or call the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Story Time at Rensselaer: For ages 3-5 years old on Tuesdays from Nov. 2-23 at 10 a.m. Registration limit is 12. For more information or to register, stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at 219- 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Lap-sit Story Time at DeMotte: Lapsit Story Time for ages younger than 2, along with a caregiver, will be from 10 a.m. Wednesdays from Nov. 3-24. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Annual Christmas Tree Walk: From Nov. 29-Dec. 23, patrons are encouraged to vote for their favorite tree! Please bring UNEXPIRED canned/boxed food items and place them under your favorite tree. Trees will be decorated by area organizations. Donated items will be delivered to our local Food Pantry.
Art of Margaret Thomson at Wheatfield: Visit the Wheatfield Library during November and December to view the artwork of Margaret Thompson. The display incorporates scratch art, and both oil and watercolor paintings. If you are an artist and would like to have your work on display at the Wheatfield Library, stop by or call us at 219-956-3774.
Fortnite Battle Royale at DeMotte: Teens ages 13-18 are invited to join the DeMotte Library for an evening of Nerf Wars in their FortNite: Battle Royale! From 7-9 p.m. Dec. 3, two teams will face off in a classic game of capture the flag after building their team forts! Participants must bring their own protective eyewear, a signed permission slip, and an unmodified Nerf gun. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Flannel Fun Friday at DeMotte: Parents are welcome to come and read some books with their preschool children while playing with our felt board kits! Attendees can come anytime during the time slot. Flannel Fun Friday will be available in the Story Time Room of the DeMotte Library from 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and Dec. 17. Parent supervision is required. For more information visit or call the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Christmas Story Time at Wheatfield: ‘Tis the season for stories! Preschoolers ages 3-5, along with their parents or caregivers, are invited to Wheatfield Library’s Christmas Story Time at 10 a.m. Dec. 4. Children will listen to stories, enjoy a snack, and make a craft. Registration for this free event is available online at www.myjcpl.org/events, or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.Toddler Time at Rensselaer Library: Ages 2-3 (and caregivers) are invited to enjoy stories and activities such as fingerplay, crafts and music every Tuesday at 10 a.m. Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21, at the Rensselaer Library. Contact Janice or Nancy with questions by stopping in the Rensselaer Library or calling 219-866-5881.
Family Holiday Program at Wheatfield: Join the Wheatfield Library at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 7 for family Christmas activities such as stories, crafts, snacks, and a visit from Santa. This fun-filled program is open to families and children of all ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required for this free event and is available online at www.myjcpl.org/events, or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.