Third Thursday — Love Your Pet, National Dog Biscuit Day: Children in grades 1-5 are invited to join us from 4-5 p.m. Feb. 17 for Third Thursday: Love Your Pet and National Dog Biscuit Day! We will make toys and treats for pets and shelter animals. For more information, please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit our website at myjcpl.org/events.
Friday Fitness at Wheatfield: Keep healthy this winter by joining us at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 and Feb. 25 at the Wheatfield Library for a 45- to 60-minute chair workout session. This program is free, but registration is preferred. Please bring resistance band, light weights and water if you have them. We will be watching a video. There is no instructor. For more information, please stop by or call the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
Combat Coffee at Rensselaer: Community Veterans are invited to join us from 9:30-11 a.m. Feb. 21 for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets. Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie. Black Rifle Coffee Company will provide the brew. Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
Story Time at Wheatfield: Join us in February for Story Time! Children ages 3-5 are invited to join us from 2:30-3 p.m. Feb. 22; or 11-11:30 a.m. Feb. 23 for stories and crafts. Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774 or by registering online at myjcpl.org/events.
February Book Discussions: Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at 2 p.m. Feb. 22 to discuss “The Other Einstein” by Heather Terrell; Jasper County Men’s Book Group will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 23 to discuss “Shantung Compound” by Landon Gilkey; and Rensselaer’s Fourth Thursday Group will meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 24 to discuss “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. For more information about any of the groups, contact your local library.
Toddler Time at DeMotte: Toddlers, ages 2-3, along with their caregivers, are invited to hear stories, make craft items and enjoy other activities by attending Toddler Time at the DeMotte Library. Held at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. each Wednesday (Feb. 23). Sessions last approximately 30 minutes. Registration is required and children attending Toddler Time need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Create With LEGOs at Rensselaer: All ages are welcome to join us from 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Rensselaer Library to create with LEGOs, which will be provided. Contact Janice or Nancy with questions by stopping in the Rensselaer Library or calling 219-866-5881. No registration required.
Coloring Your Stress Away at Rensselaer: Every fourth Monday of the month, from 5:30-7 p.m. starting Feb. 28, come and go as you please at the Rensselaer Library for our UFO Crafts Group! Bring your unfinished crafts (cross-stitch, crochet, knitting, paper crafting, etc.) and have a fun conversation while completing your projects; or color your stress away with the coloring pages and supplies provided. For more information or to register, please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit our website at myjcpl.org/events.
Art of Gerry Blend at Wheatfield: Visit the Wheatfield Library during February to view the artwork of Gerry Blend, a self-taught artist who learned his craft by watching William Alexander and Bob Ross back in the 1980s. He continued his learning by watching artists on YouTube over the past two years. If you are an artist and would like to have your work on display at the Wheatfield Library, stop by or call 219-956-3774.
Passport to Stories Around the World: Throughout February, read a book, audiobook, ebook, eaudiobook or magazine from the library to gain extra entries to win one of our adult winter reading prizes. Use Beanstack to track your reading journey across the world or grab a paper passport from your local library at DeMotte, Rensselaer or Wheatfield to fill out. Up to seven extra entries can be earned; redeem Beanstack entries at your local library. A completion prize will also be rewarded if all continents are “visited” (in other words, seven books, audiobooks, ebooks, eaudiobooks, or magazines have been read). There will be a program for both adults as well as kids and teens.