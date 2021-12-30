Art of Margaret Thomson at Wheatfield: Visit the Wheatfield Library during December to view the artwork of Margaret Thompson. The display incorporates scratch art, and both oil and watercolor paintings. If you are an artist and would like to have your work on display at the Wheatfield Library, stop by or call us at 219-956-3774.
Celebrate ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ at DeMotte: Families are welcome to come in their favorite pajamas as we celebrate NOON Year’s Eve! We’ll watch an interactive movie and join the fun as a boy and his dragon friend go on their adventure. After the movie, the countdown until noon starts! Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Holiday Closings: The Jasper County Public Libraries in Rensselaer, DeMotte and Wheatfield will be closed Dec. 24-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2022, in observance of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. For more information, contact your local JCPL library – Rensselaer, 219-866-5881; DeMotte, 219-987-2221; or Wheatfield, 219-956-3774.