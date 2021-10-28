LEGO Workshop at Rensselaer: Creative individuals are invited to build LEGO masterpieces on Oct. 28 from 5-6:30 p.m.. All ages welcome.
Magnificent Monday at DeMotte: Individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities are invited to Magnificent Monday on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. There will be themed stories and a related craft. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library.
Friends of DeMotte Library Silent Auction: The DeMotte Library will host a silent auction created by the Friends of the DeMotte Library. Bids can be placed anytime during library hours from Nov. 1-30. Some items in the auction are eight Arthur paperback books by Marc Brown, two Ideals Thanksgiving books, six American History Archives books from The History Channel club, a Cabbage Patch doll with extra outfits and three Cabbage Patch books, and more! Visit the DeMotte Library to see the rest of the items and place bids. Bidding will end at closing time Nov. 30. Winners will be called Dec. 1.
Toddler Time at Wheatfield Library: Toddler Time for ages 2-3 will be Mondays from Nov. 1-22 at 10-10:30 a.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit or call the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Story Time at Rensselaer: For ages 3-5 years old on Tuesdays from Nov. 2-23 at 10 a.m. Registration limit is 12. For more information or to register, stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at 219- 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Lap-sit Story Time at DeMotte: Lapsit Story Time for ages younger than 2, along with a caregiver, will be from 10 a.m. Wednesdays from Nov. 3-24. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Flannel Fun Friday at DeMotte Library: Join us for Flannel Fun Friday for Preschoolers on Nov. 5 and Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Preschoolers are welcome read some books while playing with the felt board kits! Attendees can come anytime during the time slots and can stay as long as they like. Parent supervision is required. For more information or to register, visit or call the DeMotte Library at 219-987-2221 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Learn About Tea at Rensselaer: Join us at the Rensselaer Public Library on Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. Donna Yarema-McCoy, of Reynolds, also known as the Indy Tea Lady, will host a Tea Education program. Contact the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 to reserve a spot or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events. This program is free and open to all ages. Limit 30.
Teen Tuesday at Rensselaer: What’s Cooking? Teens in grades 6-12 are welcome to join us for Teen Tuesday on Nov. 9 from 4-5 p.m. at the Rensselaer Library to learn some new recipes for fall! Refreshments will be served. Registration limit of 12. For more information or to register, visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Anime Club at DeMotte Library: Kids and teens in grades 5-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library on Nov. 9 and Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. for Anime Club. Join us for an evening filled with anime, games, and nerdy fun. We will watch a few anime episodes, have a discussion, and participate in a related game or activity. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Medicare 101 at DeMotte, Rensselaer libraries: Important changes are coming to Medicare in 2022. Do you know what they are? Come to a free educational presentation at the DeMotte or Rensselaer libraries to find out. The presentation will be at the DeMotte Library on Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m., and at the Rensselaer Library on Nov. 17 at 6:15 pm.