Third Thursday — Come and Learn New Ways to Keep Busy: Children in grades 1-5 are invited to join us from 4-5 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Rensselaer library. Discover activities to do when you’re stuck in the house on a cold winter’s day. For more information, visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
LEGO Workshop at Rensselaer: Come get your LEGO on!! Creative individuals are invited to build Lego masterpieces from 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 24. All ages welcome!
The Gathering Knit and Crochet Group at DeMotte: The Gathering Knit and Crochet Group will meet in the upstairs meeting room at the DeMotte Library every Tuesday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Jan. 25). Bring along any personal projects, finish up an unfinished project and chat with some friends! Adults only, no registration required.
January Book Discussions: Is your New Year’s Resolution to read more? Get a jump on it by joining one of our book clubs! Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at 2 p.m. Jan. 25 to cover the book “Call Your Daughter Home” by Deborah Spera; Jasper County’s Men’s Book Group will gather at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Rensselaer Library to cover “Robinson Crusoe” by Daniel Defoe; and Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will met at 1 p.m. Jan. 27 to discuss “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins.
Arctic Animals at DeMotte: Come take the polar plunge! Create crafts and enjoy snacks in the children’s area from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 26. Come and go as you please, registration is not required. Please wear clothing appropriate for painting. More information can be found at myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at 219-987-2221.
Trivia Night at Wheatfield: All adults are invited to participate in Trivia Night at 6 p.m. Jan. 28. Teams will be established, and the winning team will receive a prize! Event is free and refreshments will be provided. Registration is required, and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.