Silent Auction at DeMotte: The Friends of the DeMotte Library will be hosting a silent auction at the DeMotte Library. Bids can be placed from March 1-31 during library hours. Bidding will end March 31 at closing time. Winners will be called on April 1. For more information visit or call the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Preschool STEM at DeMotte: Pre-Schoolers are invited at 10 a.m. March 21 to come hang out for a morning of fun and free play stations! Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Combat Coffee at Rensselaer: Community Veterans are invited to join us from 9:30-11 a.m. March 21 for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets. Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie. The awesome veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company will be providing the brew as well. Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
Magnificent Monday at Rensselaer: Join us at the Rensselaer Library at 1 p.m. March 21 for Magnificent Monday! This program is for individuals with developmental disabilities. We will read a story or two and provide a craft. For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
LEGO Buildiing Day at Rensselaer: Come to the Rensselaer Library from 5-6:30 p.m. March 21 to see what you can create using Legos. For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
Lapsit Story Time at Wheatfield: This program will be offered from 10-10:40 a.m. March 22 and March 29 at the Wheatfield Public Library for children ages 0-23 months. A caregiver must accompany children at all times during the program. During Lapsit Story Time, children will hear stories, songs, lap-bounces, and interact with other children. Registration is required and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
March Book Discussions at JCPL: The Jasper County Men’s Book Group will meet at 10 a.m. March 23 at the Rensselaer Library to cover “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles. Women also welcome; Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will meet at 1 p.m. March 24 and will be discussing “My Sister’s Grave” by Robert Dugoni; Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at 2 p.m. March 29 at the Wheatfield Library to cover the book “The Second Mrs. Hockaday” by Susan Rivers. If you would like to join or have any questions, please contact your local library.
Toddler Time at DeMotte: Toddlers, ages 2-3, along with their caregivers, are invited to hear stories, make craft items and enjoy other activities by attending Toddler Time at the DeMotte Library. Held at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. each Wednesday (March 23 and March 30). Sessions last approximately 30 minutes. Registration is required and children attending Toddler Time need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Story Time at DeMotte: Children ages 3-5 are welcome to join us at 10 a.m. March 23 for stories, crafts and more. Registration is required. For more information, visit or call the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
STEM at DeMotte: Children in grades K-5 are invited at 4:30 p.m. March 24 to conduct experiments using string. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Interactive Movie at DeMotte: Join us at 10 a.m. March 26 for a morning of family fun while we watch an interactive movie and enjoy snacks and crafts. The film follows a family who is hidden in the mountains, where each family member has a special gift except for one. Can she save her family from losing her magic? And can she help bring her lost uncle home? Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Virtual Reality Fitness at Rensselaer: Discover ways to get fit with VR in this hands-on program! Join us from 2-4 p.m. March 26 to check out several fitness apps on Oculus Quest 2, including Supernatural, Player 22, Beat Saber and Audio Trip. This program, open to ages 13-plus, is a chance to discover the world of VR and see what kind of programs might make your home workout more fun. This program has a limit of 10 people. All participants over 18 will be required to sign a waiver; participants under 18 will need a guardian to sign a waiver. Registration is required for this event and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or online at myjcpl.org/events.
Anime Club at DeMotte: Kids and Teens in grades 5-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library at 6 p.m. March 29 for Anime Club. Join us for an evening filled with anime, games, and nerdy fun! We will watch a few anime episodes, have a discussion and participate in a related game or activity. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.