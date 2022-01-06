The Gathering Knit and Crochet Group at DeMotte: The Gathering Knit and Crochet Group will meet in the upstairs meeting room at the DeMotte Library every Tuesday from 12:30-2:30 starting Jan. 4. Bring along any personal projects, finish up an unfinished project and chat with some friends! Adults only, no registration required.
Book Sale at DeMotte: The Friends of the DeMotte Library will have its January book sale Jan. 8-15 during normal business hours at the DeMotte Library. The event will be in the Story Time Room and will have something for everyone ranging from new to gently used at value prices. Children’s books are 25 cents, adult books are 50 cents, and some books will be specially priced. Records and magazines will be 25 cents, puzzles 50 cents and most audio-visual materials are 50 cents to $1. All items will be $2 a bag on Jan. 15. A Friends-Only preview sale will be 1-5 p.m. Jan. 7. New members are always welcome! Membership applications will be available at the door. For more information, visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221
Princesses and Superheroes at Wheatfield: Preschoolers are invited to two special story times at the Wheatfield Library! Superhero Story Time will be 3-3:30 p.m. Jan. 10, and Princess Story Time will be 3-3:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Those in attendance will enjoy a story, a craft, and interacting with other preschoolers. Registration is required and can be done online at myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
January Book Discussions: Is your New Year’s Resolution to read more? Get a jump on it by joining one of our book clubs! Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will meet at 1 p.m. Jan. 11 to go over the book “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” by Elain Weiss; DeMotte’s Bookies will meet at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jan. 18 to discuss “Dear Mrs. Bird” by A. J. Pearce; Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at 2 p.m. Jan. 25 to cover the book “Call Your Daughter Home” by Deborah Spera; Jasper County’s Men’s Book Group will gather at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Rensselaer Library to cover “Robinson Crusoe” by Daniel Defoe; and Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will met at 1 p.m. Jan. 27 to discuss “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins.
Friends of the DeMotte Library Meeting: The Friends of the DeMotte Library will be hosting a meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 11 at the DeMotte Library. New members are always welcome! For more information please visit or call the DeMotte Library at 219-987-2221.
Hot Chocolate Party at DeMotte: Enjoy some hot chocolate while creating crafts and doing activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 12 in the children’s area of the DeMotte Library at our Hot Chocolate Party! Please wear clothing appropriate for painting. Registration is preferred and can be done at myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at 219-987-2221.
Find Your Story at Rensselaer: Are you interested in researching your family history? Join us from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 for Genealogy Help. This monthly program is designed to help you learn how to search for your family history using free online resources available for use in the library: Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search. We also have a variety of Genealogy books available for check out and in house use. All assistance is available on a first come, first served basis. Registration is not required. If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Smith at 219-866-5881.